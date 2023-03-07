Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

High school student Tara Carpenter, her older sister Sam and the twins Chad and Mindy leave behind the most recent killings in Woodsboro and head towards the bright lights of New York, believing the nightmare is now behind them. Instead, a new Ghostface killer hunts them down in the teeming metropolis, hiding in plain sight in a city where no one rallies to a neighbour’s blood-curdling cries for help.

Comedy of the Week

Minor league basketball coach Marcus Marakovich is fired from the Iowa Stallions after an altercation with head coach Phil Peretti. Soon after, Marcus drives home under the influence of alcohol and collides with a stationary police car. Judge Menendez sentences him to 90 days’ community service teaching basketball to adults with intellectual disabilities at the Capitol East Recreation Centre managed by Julio.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Ugyen Dorji lives with his grandmother in the capital city of Thimphu, where he pursues dreams of singing for a living and securing a visa to travel to Australia. In the meantime, Ugyen concentrates half-heartedly on his career as a teacher. He is posted to the remote village of Lunana to inspire young students high up in the Himalayan glaciers. Ugyen is distressed to discover a close-knit, yak-herding community without electricity or a blackboard.

Also Released This Week...

Space age pilot Mills suffers a catastrophic mechanical failure at the controls of his craft and crash-lands on a mysterious planet. Armed with limited munitions, he deduces that he is stranded on Earth 65 million years ago when dinosaurs ruled the third rock from the sun.

In the early 2000s against the backdrop of the September 11 attacks, a new generation of music artists contributed to the rebirth of New York City. This documentary painstakingly assemble archive footage and audio interviews to chronicle a time of profound creative expression.

Five years after he abandoned Winnie-the-Pooh and Piglet, Christopher Robin returns to his childhood home with fiancee Mary. They discover the animals have gone feral and eaten Eeyore to survive a harsh winter. More troubling, the critters have developed a deep-rooted hatred of humankind.