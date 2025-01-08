Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Powerful CEO Romy has a picture-perfect life with her husband Jacob and family. She is used to being in charge in her professional life. Romy risks career suicide by embarking on a passionate affair with her younger intern, Samuel. He is the dominant personality in their private relationship and pushes Romy to the edge of her sexual limits.

Drama Of The Week

In September 1977, Maria Callas is living in a Parisian apartment with her fiercely devoted butler Ferruccio and housemaid Bruna. They are deeply concerned about the health of their mistress with the impending arrival of Dr Fontainebleau but Maria brushes aside their concerns and spends the morning instead at the Theatre Des Champs-Elysees with pianist Jeffrey Tate. They work together to assess her vocal decline as the diva wallows in memories of the past.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Young factory worker Karoline struggles to eke out a satisfying existence in Copenhagen after the devastation of the Second World War. She becomes unemployed and is abandoned while expecting a child. At her lowest ebb, Karoline is rescued by kind-hearted Dagmar, who employs the single mother-to-be as a wet nurse at her underground adoption agency. Karoline works tirelessly to find foster homes for unwanted children and sow seeds of hope in the ruins of the Danish capital.

Also Released This Week...

In a close-knit 19th-century fishing outpost, provisions are running dangerously low. When a ship sinks off the coast, widow Eva and her neighbours face an agonising decision: rescue the shipwrecked crew or prioritise the mouths they can barely feed.

During a visit to an osteopath, Iris Beaulieu lets slip her dissatisfaction with her marriage. Reflecting on her outburst, Iris realises it has been many years since she has made love with her husband Stephane. A stranger at a parents' evening plants the seed of an outrageous idea - take a lover.

Antonello Manacorda conducts Olivier Award-winning director Damiano Michieletto's staging of Offenbach's dreamlike opera, recorded live on the stage of the Royal Opera House in London late last year. Italian bass-baritone Alex Esposito plays the four villains.