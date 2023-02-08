Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Magic” Mike Lane is working as a bartender after a business deal goes wrong, leaving him in dire financial straits. By chance, he serves drinks at a party to wealthy socialite Maxandra Mendoza. She offers him a generous business deal: to oversee a spectacular dance show at The Rattigan theatre in London that will empower female audiences to chase their dreams. The stakes are high as Mike heads to the UK with Maxandra to audition performers.

Drama of the Week

Women of an isolated Mennonite community wake with bruises and a nagging feeling that they have been violated as they slept. They discover the men have dosed them with horse tranquilisers to incapacitate them during non-consensual acts. The women are granted two days to debate whether they wish to stay and forgive their abusers, stay and fight the men who violated them or leave the community and forfeit their place in heaven.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

At a secondary school in the north-east of England in the 1980s after the introduction of Section 28 of the Local Government Act which prohibits the “promotion of homosexuality”, closeted PE teacher Jean keeps secret her relationship with Viv from her work colleagues and students. Boundaries are blurred when a new pupil called Lois arrives at the school and subsequently visits the same gay club where Jean and Viv conduct their romance behind closed doors.

Also Released This Week...

God of the sea Poseidon threatens to unleash a towering tidal wave. Plucky mouse Pattie, her cat companion Sam and sea-faring gull Chickos join an ageing Jason aboard the Argo on a perilous expedition to the island of Trinaktos, where legend tells of a huge three-pronged sapphire.

A black market in synthetic diamonds threatens the value of every legitimate gem. This documentary infiltrates the secretive diamond industry, which prides itself on discretion, to speak to key figures at trade fairs, mines, laboratories and conventions in America, Africa, China and India.

Rafael Payare conducts Moshe Leiser and Patrice Caurier's staging of Rossini's boisterous comic opera sung in Italian with English surtitles, broadcast live from the stage of the Royal Opera House in London. The story concerns lovestruck Count Almaviva, who hopes to woo fair maiden Rosina.

To mark its 25th anniversary, James Cameron's Oscar-winning mega-budget love story set aboard the doomed ocean liner returns to cinemas, remastered in 4K 3D and other formats. The film begins deep underwater with Brock Lovett and his team of hi-tech treasure hunters.