In 1919, accident-prone Jewish ditch digger Herschel Greenbaum marries sweetheart Sarah in his eastern European homeland of Schlupsk. Soon after, Herschel finds work killing rats on the factory floor of the Capital Pickle Co. A freak industrial accident sends Herschel tumbling into a large vat of brined cucumbers on the same day the premises are condemned. One hundred years later, Herschel reawakens in saltwater stasis, perfectly preserved without ageing a day.

Following the banishment of the Snow Queen to the MirrorLands, King Harald colludes with his Admiral to outlaw sorcery and witchcraft. A diabolical plan is hatched: to woo magical citizens to the castle with the promise of gold and trick them into passing through a one-way portal to the frozen wilderness, which imprisons the exiled Snow Queen. Store owner Vegard, his wife Una and their son Kai fall for the duplicity, leaving behind non-magical daughter Gerda.

Aspiring teenage gymnast Leigh has shed her self-confidence and her love for the sport following the death of her mother. As Leigh trains fitfully for a competition, her life is upended by the sudden arrival of an older half-brother she never knew existed. Cheeky chap Joe makes ends meet on the wrong side of the law and isn’t afraid to involve Leigh in his light-fingered enterprises. He connects with Leigh and coaxes her out of her shell.

A 10th anniversary re-issue for Christopher Nolan's mind-bending thriller ahead of the release of his new film tenet later this month. In the hi-tech world of corporate espionage, Dom Cobb and his team infiltrate the minds of powerful men and women and plunder the subconscious of its priceless secrets.

When the king of rock 'n' roll, Elvis Presley, died on August 16, 1977, from cardiac arrhythmia, the world mourned. His passing signalled the end of a glittering musical career. This documentary charts Presley's return to the concert stage for a series of live performances in Las Vegas.