Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

At the Ambassadors Theatre in London’s glittering West End, cast and crew of a smash hit 1950s play are buzzing with excitement at news that American film producer John Woolf intends to translate their stage hit to the big screen. When a murder victim is discovered on stage, Inspector Stoppard and eager-to-please rookie Constable Stalker arrive at the theatre to solve the case. Everyone is a suspect including the cast, crew and usher Dennis.

Horror of the Week

Sophie and her girlfriend Bee travel to a remote family mansion ahead of a hurricane to meet Sophie’s coterie of rich twentysomething friends. As the alcohol and drugs flow, the group decides to play a game of Bodies Bodies Bodies. Tensions between revellers explode in the darkened house and one member of the hedonistic party plays the murder victim for real.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Radio show host Sara and her partner Jean return from holiday to the ebb and flow of their daily lives, including Jean’s strained relationship with his alienated teenage son Marcus from a previous marriage, Out of the blue, Sara stops dead in her tracks on the street when she catches a glimpse of her old flame Francois. This chance encounter ignites deep-rooted desire in Sara and when she casually tells Jean about Francois’s unexpected return, something in the relationship shifts.

Also Released This Week...

The Norwegian synth-pop band celebrate their 40th anniversary with a multimedia companion film to their recent album, True North. The LP, the band's first collection since Cast In Steel in 2015, was recorded 90km above the Arctic Circle and is a love letter to the people of the far north of Norway.

Young DJ Shiva unknowingly holds the power to awaken an otherworldly weapon. He falls deliriously in love with Isha but this pure, burgeoning romance is threatened by Shiva's destiny. Good and evil clash when the queen of darkness, Junoon, conceives a wicked scheme to seize the weapon.

In an unspecified bleak future, world-renowned performance artist Saul Tenser grows new organs within his body. His partner Caprice surgically removes these unwanted growths as the centrepieces of their well-attended artistic endeavours.

Monsieur Thevenot and his wife Simone head to a dinner party in the company of his work colleague Rafael Acosta and her sister Florence. However, hostess Alice suggests they have arrived a day early.

Floris Visser directs Puccini's passionate opera, recorded live on the stage of Glyndebourne's resplendent opera house in East Sussex under the baton of conductor Rory Macdonald. On Christmas Eve, impoverished poet Rodolfo meets his beautiful neighbour Mimi, who has misplaced her key.

Former boy band member Vince busks on the streets of Peckham in South London. By chance, he meets talented drummer Stevie and they former a musical double-act called the Tin Men. The new band gives Vince a rare opportunity to rediscover his former glory.

A monster great white shark terrorises the New England resort of Amity Island. While the mayor downplays the threat, local police chief Martin Brody, marine expert Matt Hooper and salty seadog Quint go in search of the beast.

Church pastor John Bishop is a devoted single father to two daughters, 17-years-old Sarah and her precocious younger sister Abbey. Drug-running biker gang member Ram Kady murders Sarah at a petrol station and John loses a firm grasp on his faith and forgiveness.

A documentary portrait of Scotland's under-18 surfing champion Ben Larg, focusing on a three-year period when he chases a daredevil dream to ride the cold-water waves at Mullaghmore, Ireland. If he manages to tame the roiling beast, he will become the youngest person to surf a 30 foot wave.

When his long-time partner in crime Derek is waylaid by a spell at Her Majesty's pleasure, small-time crook Mike heads to a handover of ill-gotten gains with Derek's younger brother, Troy. The chosen venue is a roadside cafe.

During an expedition with globe-trotting explorer Sara Lavrof, construction worker turned treasure hunter Tad Jones accidentally destroys a precious, rare sarcophagus and invokes a deadly enchantment on bandaged, decaying misfit Mummy. Time is of the essence to break the curse.