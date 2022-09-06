Blockbuster Of The Week
See How They Run (12A)
At the Ambassadors Theatre in London’s glittering West End, cast and crew of a smash hit 1950s play are buzzing with excitement at news that American film producer John Woolf intends to translate their stage hit to the big screen. When a murder victim is discovered on stage, Inspector Stoppard and eager-to-please rookie Constable Stalker arrive at the theatre to solve the case. Everyone is a suspect including the cast, crew and usher Dennis.
Find See How They Run in the cinemas
Horror of the Week
Bodies Bodies Bodies (15)
Sophie and her girlfriend Bee travel to a remote family mansion ahead of a hurricane to meet Sophie’s coterie of rich twentysomething friends. As the alcohol and drugs flow, the group decides to play a game of Bodies Bodies Bodies. Tensions between revellers explode in the darkened house and one member of the hedonistic party plays the murder victim for real.
Find Bodies Bodies Bodies in the cinemas
Critic's Choice Of The Week
Both Sides Of The Blade (15)
Radio show host Sara and her partner Jean return from holiday to the ebb and flow of their daily lives, including Jean’s strained relationship with his alienated teenage son Marcus from a previous marriage, Out of the blue, Sara stops dead in her tracks on the street when she catches a glimpse of her old flame Francois. This chance encounter ignites deep-rooted desire in Sara and when she casually tells Jean about Francois’s unexpected return, something in the relationship shifts.
Find Both Sides Of The Blade in the cinemas
Also Released This Week...
A-ha: True North (12A)
The Norwegian synth-pop band celebrate their 40th anniversary with a multimedia companion film to their recent album, True North. The LP, the band's first collection since Cast In Steel in 2015, was recorded 90km above the Arctic Circle and is a love letter to the people of the far north of Norway.Find A-ha: True North in the cinemas
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva (TBC)
Young DJ Shiva unknowingly holds the power to awaken an otherworldly weapon. He falls deliriously in love with Isha but this pure, burgeoning romance is threatened by Shiva's destiny. Good and evil clash when the queen of darkness, Junoon, conceives a wicked scheme to seize the weapon.Find Brahmastra Part One: Shiva in the cinemas
Crimes Of The Future (18)
In an unspecified bleak future, world-renowned performance artist Saul Tenser grows new organs within his body. His partner Caprice surgically removes these unwanted growths as the centrepieces of their well-attended artistic endeavours.Find Crimes Of The Future in the cinemas
The Discreet Charm Of The Bourgeoisie (Le Charme Discret De La Bourgeoisie) (15)
Monsieur Thevenot and his wife Simone head to a dinner party in the company of his work colleague Rafael Acosta and her sister Florence. However, hostess Alice suggests they have arrived a day early.Find The Discreet Charm Of The Bourgeoisie (Le Charme Discret De La Bourgeoisie) in the cinemas
Glyndebourne Live: La Boheme (TBC)
Floris Visser directs Puccini's passionate opera, recorded live on the stage of Glyndebourne's resplendent opera house in East Sussex under the baton of conductor Rory Macdonald. On Christmas Eve, impoverished poet Rodolfo meets his beautiful neighbour Mimi, who has misplaced her key.Find Glyndebourne Live: La Boheme in the cinemas
I Used To Be Famous (15)
Former boy band member Vince busks on the streets of Peckham in South London. By chance, he meets talented drummer Stevie and they former a musical double-act called the Tin Men. The new band gives Vince a rare opportunity to rediscover his former glory.Find I Used To Be Famous in the cinemas
Jaws (12A)
A monster great white shark terrorises the New England resort of Amity Island. While the mayor downplays the threat, local police chief Martin Brody, marine expert Matt Hooper and salty seadog Quint go in search of the beast.Find Jaws in the cinemas
The Retaliators (18)
Church pastor John Bishop is a devoted single father to two daughters, 17-years-old Sarah and her precocious younger sister Abbey. Drug-running biker gang member Ram Kady murders Sarah at a petrol station and John loses a firm grasp on his faith and forgiveness.Find The Retaliators in the cinemas
Ride The Wave (12A)
A documentary portrait of Scotland's under-18 surfing champion Ben Larg, focusing on a three-year period when he chases a daredevil dream to ride the cold-water waves at Mullaghmore, Ireland. If he manages to tame the roiling beast, he will become the youngest person to surf a 30 foot wave.Find Ride The Wave in the cinemas
The Score (15)
When his long-time partner in crime Derek is waylaid by a spell at Her Majesty's pleasure, small-time crook Mike heads to a handover of ill-gotten gains with Derek's younger brother, Troy. The chosen venue is a roadside cafe.Find The Score in the cinemas
Tad The Lost Explorer And The Curse Of The Mummy (U)
During an expedition with globe-trotting explorer Sara Lavrof, construction worker turned treasure hunter Tad Jones accidentally destroys a precious, rare sarcophagus and invokes a deadly enchantment on bandaged, decaying misfit Mummy. Time is of the essence to break the curse.Find Tad The Lost Explorer And The Curse Of The Mummy in the cinemas