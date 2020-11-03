Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

James Bowen recalls a bitterly cold winter when the money he earns from busking on the cobbles of Covent Garden barely covers the cost of heating and food for his trust cat Bob. Charity worker Bea and local shop owner Moody support James as he wrestles with self-doubt following an unsettling run-in with animal welfare officers Ruth and Leon.

Drama Of The Week

Adam is a witty, introspective high school student who hopes to enrol in culinary school and become a chef. Following an incident in chemistry class, Adam is expelled from school and he is diagnosed with schizophrenia. He transfers to a Catholic academy to complete senior year and intentionally keeps his distance from other students. Fiery classmate Maya catches his eye and forces Adam to believe that his condition won’t hold him back.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

A dark meditation of life, shot as a series of vignettes involving a rogue’s gallery of misfits and historical figures. A husband and wife sit atop a hit and mull the end of summer as September sweeps into the city and a Catholic priest sombrely acknowledges his crisis of faith. The holy man seeks enlightenment from a psychiatrist, whose life is run to a strict timetable, Elsewhere, Adolf Hitler returns to his bunker in the final hours of the Second World War.

Also Released This Week...

Twenty-one-year-old Rob lives in Hartlepool with his father Oswald, a former merchant seaman dying from mesothelioma - a cancer linked to asbestos exposure on the job. Rob is his old man's sole carer, which involves carrying Oswald on his back for a daily wash in the upstairs bathroom.

Four years after the outbreak, military man Jung-seok is living in despair in Hong Kong. He is offered a chance at redemption - and a sizable payday - by undertaking a dangerous mission: to retrieve an abandoned truck in the middle of Seoul and drive it to the docks where a boat will be waiting.