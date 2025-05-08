Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

A nameless father returns to Australia to buy his childhood home, which has just come on the market. To celebrate, he takes his teenage son down to Luna Bay so they can surf together and get a clear view of the property from the water. “Don’t live here. Don’t surf here!” barks a thug named Pitbull, who threatens physical violence if they dare to head to the beach where Scally and his bullying acolytes have staked their claim to sand and sea.

Comedy Of The Week

Lee undergoes a second round of expensive IVF with her partner Angela but their hopes of starting a family together are cruelly dashed. Emotionally and financially spent, the couple commiserate with Angela’s best friend Chris, who lives in their converted garage with his student artist boyfriend, Min. Min’s visa is about to expire so he hatches a seemingly harmless plan to marry Angela for a green card and in exchange, he will leverage his vast family fortune to pay for a third round of IVF.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Elias and younger wife Dayana run the neon-signed Motel Destino on the northeastern coast of Brazil. The premises cater to clientele who want to rent rooms by the hour. Following a botched heist with his brother, 21-year-old Heraldo seeks refuge at the motel by posing as the new handyman. The arrival of the handsome fugitive stokes Dayana’s carnal desire and she sparks a passionate affair that tests loyalties.

Also Released This Week...

The eight-strong South Korean boy band comprising Hongjoong, Jongho, Mingi, San, Seonghwa, Wooyoung, Yeosang and Yunho perform their hits, filmed live during the groups 2024 world tour which began in Seoul. The set list includes Crazy Form, Guerrilla, Say My Name and Wonderland.

On May 25, 2020, 46-year-old George Floyd died in the custody of Minneapolis police. To mark the fifth anniversary of the tragedy, a feature-length revisits the killing that ignited a firestorm of rage and impacted both sides of the Atlantic.

Veteran demon slayer Kyojuro Rengoku invites gifted orphan Tanjiro Kamado to become his apprentice. Tanjiro's demon sister Nezuko and friends Inosuke Hashibira and Zenitsu Agatsuma join the quest aboard a train, which is hijacked by the villainous Enmu.

College student Stefanie Reyes is plagued by a violent recurring nightmare that suggests her entire family could be cursed. Stefanie is determined to break the tragic cycle and she heads back to her hometown to track down the one person who knows the shocking truth.

A concert film recorded live at the Movistar Arena in Chile, where Simply Red played five consecutive sold-out shows as part of the band's celebrated 40th anniversary tour.

During the Second World War, some inmates of the concentration and extermination camps at Auschwitz composed and performed music for survival. A feature-length documentary meets 99-year-old cellist Anita Lasker-Wallfisch, the last living survivor from the camp orchestras.

Antonio Pappano conducts Barrie Kosky's staging of the second opera in Richard Wagner's epic Der Ring Des Nibelungen, broadcast live from the stage of the Royal Opera House in London. Sieglinde shelters a wounded stranger during a storm.

In the late 1980s, Mavis Beacon Teaches Typing used interactive challenges to school users on how to touch type with confidence. A feature-length documentary searches for model Renee L'Esperance, whose face was used worldwide to represent the fictional character of Mavis Beacon.

Hollywood talent agent Sammy and wife Rose, a former actress and now a stay-at-home mother, excitedly prepare for an important gathering at their home. A confused older lady named Helen materialises outside the party, mistakenly believing that she lives at Sammy and Rose's house.