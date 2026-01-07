Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

William Shakespeare falls under the spell of Agnes Hathaway, who is rumoured to be the daughter of a forest witch. They plan to marry after consummating the relationship, despite fierce opposition from William’s disapproving mother, Mary. The couple persist and raise a family in Stratford-upon-Avon comprising daughter Susanna and twins Judith and Hamnet. During a period of absence when William is working in London, bubonic plague ravages the household.

Drama Of The Week

In 1981 Sheffield, Yemeni shop owner Caira Hamed enrols her three boys at St Thomas’ Boys and Girls Club boxing gym and trainer Brendan Ingle gravitates towards the youngest, seven-year old Naseem. The tyke blossoms and Brendan stokes his protege’s self-belief to prepare him for glory inside the ring: Boxing promoter Frank Warren enthusiastically hitches his wagon to Naseem and Brendan and divisions appear in professional relationships.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

A feature-length documentary portrait of the Lancashire actress, writer and comedian to coincide with the 10th anniversary of Wood’s death. Rarely seen archive footage and previously unheard audio recordings shed light on the creative dynamo responsible for the likes of As Seen On TV, dinnerladies, Pat And Margaret and Wood And Walters. Wood’s first recorded performance from 1973 is complemented by intimate audio diaries, unheard interviews and behind-the-scenes material.

Also Released This Week...

Separated from his father and home, teenager Spike has a close encounter with menacing gang leader Jimmy Crystal that rapidly becomes a nightmare he cannot escape. As the youngster faces a harrowing ordeal, Dr Kelson is shocked to forge a connection to the hulking Alpha known as Samson.

Jim Henson's musical fantasy returns to cinemas to mark the film's 40th anniversary. Fifteen-year-old Sarah Williams loses her patience with her baby brother Toby and wishes him to be snatched away by the Goblin King Jareth. Magically, Jareth appears and steals away the infant.

Antonello Manacorda conducts Richard Eyre's staging of Verdi's passionate opera based on The Lady Of The Camellias by Alexandre Dumas, which is broadcast live from the stage of the Royal Opera House in London.