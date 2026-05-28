Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Singer-songwriter Rick Power fronts wedding band Bride & Groove, performing rousing cover versions flanked by best friend Sandy on guitar. During a paid gig, Rick meets former Impossible boyband member Danny Wilson, who is searching for a hit to launch his solo career. Rick plays him an unfinished original composition entitled How To Write A Song (Without You) and Danny subsequently records the track but fails to credit Rick’s contribution.

Thriller Of The Week

Music prodigy Niki White gave up playing piano because of his hyperacusis. After two years of exposure therapy, he can function in the hubbub of New York by wearing noise-dampening ear protection. Niki puts his hypersensitivity to good use by training alongside revered piano tuner Harry Horowitz/ During a solo late-night visit to a wealthy client’s home, Niki interrupts a robbery masterminded by security company owner Uri and silences the incessant drilling by opening the homeowner’s safe.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Steve Abbott dated men before he met his wife so when she passes suddenly in a car accident, the wordsmith returns to his former life in 1970s San Francisco with his young daughter Alysia in tow. During a time of sexual liberation, Steve enjoys a relationship with younger man Eddie while Alysia is left to fend for herself. The spectre of Aids looms large over San Francisco and Steve takes care of friends who are among the first victims of the virus.

Also Released This Week...

Failed architect Clark runs a cheap, pirate-themed furniture warehouse and showroom, Cap'n Clark's Ottoman Empire, on a soulless plot in Santa Clara Valley. Late one night, he stumbles upon an invisible portal in the store's sublevel to an endless maze of unsettling office spaces.

A 4K restoration of Robert Luketic's comedy to mark the film's 25th anniversary. Natural blonde Elle Woods is distraught when her boyfriend Warner, breaks up with her and begins dating an old sweetheart from prep school. Determined to win her man back, Elle schemes her way into Harvard Law School, where she discovers a wealth of untapped legal savvy.

Fifteen years after he was smuggled out of the kingdom of Eternia, Prince Adam lives a mundane life on Earth, searching for the missing Sword of Power. When he eventually finds the precious artefact, he returns home to discover evil Skeletor has plunged Eternia into darkness.

Deborah Colker directs Gabriela Lena Frank's magical-realist portrait of Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera, broadcast live from the stage of the Lincoln Centre For The Performing Arts in New York under the baton of conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin.

In a magazine interview, Kate Moss reveals that she would love to be painted by artist Lucian Freud. Her good friend Bella Freud facilitates a meeting between Kate and Lucian and the latter agrees to immortalise the supermodel on canvas, only if she agrees to his terms.

After losing two husbands in the space of a few years, Diana is ready to walk down the aisle for a third time with birdwatching beau Jeff Loveglove. Her three daughters, Katherine, Victoria and Georgina, assemble with their emotional baggage.

A 4K reissue of Celine Sciamma's provocative romance. In mid-18th century Brittany, La Comtesse secretly hires painter Marianne to produce a portrait of her daughter Heloise, to present as a gift to an Italian nobleman. As the two women spend time together, sparks of attraction unexpectedly crackle between them.