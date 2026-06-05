Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Fifteen years after he was smuggled out of the kingdom of Eternia for his safety, Prince Adam lives a mundane life on Earth, searching for the missing Sword of Power. When he eventually finds the precious artefact, he returns home with close friend Teela to discover evil Skeletor has plunged Eternia into darkness with the help of sorceress Evil-Lyn. To reclaim his throne, Adam must transform into He-Man, the most powerful warrior in the universe, and assemble a small resistance army.

Comedy Of The Week

Malodorous aristocrat Sir Chauncey Savage and wife Lady Savage are festering pustules on the bottom of upper-class society. The couple are forced to sell off her family jewels to keep debtors at bay while Sir Chauncey swindles friends and acquaintances. Fate smiles through a grimace when an ill-timed outbreak of pox forces the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire to seek alternative lodgings for a night during their regional tour. The nobles choose the Savages.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Jazz-loving teenager Vera Brandes moves heaven and earth to stage a concert by American pianist Keith Jarrett at Koln Opera House on the evening of January 24 1975. Supported by her brother Fritz and best friend Isa, Vera uses every droplet of charm to persuade Jarrett to perform in West Germany. Outrageous misfortune threatens to derail the 18-year-old promoter’s efforts but Vera is unwavering in her determination in the face of adversity.

Also Released This Week...

A 4K restoration of Paul Feig's raucous, Oscar-nominated comedy of errors to mark the film's 15th anniversary. Annie used to own and run her own cake store but she has fallen on hard times. Best friend Lillian reveals she is getting married and she asks Annie to be maid of honour. The forthcoming nuptials are just what Annie needs to rediscover her lust for life.

Kansas City meteorologist Margaret Fairchild suddenly speaks in strange guttural clicks. She struggles to make sense of her condition and discovers a strange connection to cybersecurity expert Daniel Kellner, who has stolen secrets from the Wardex corporation.

Nel enjoys a simple life in Warsaw, working in a flower shop. A volcanic eruption strands her estranged friend Bethany and her new boyfriend Rob in the city. Bethany takes Mother Nature's fiery fury as an omen that she should reunite with Nel and rediscover the carefree abandon of their youth.

Henry Paget arrives in 1890s North Wales to claim his inheritance. The newcomer's theatrical flair and unabashed eccentricities put him at odds with the upper-class elite. He refuses to dim his light, supported by his spirited cousin Lily and loyal butler Gelert.

A 4K restoration of John Huston's 1961 drama based on a script by Arthur Miller. Thirty-year-old wife Roslyn Tabor divorces her husband Raymond. She drowns her sorrows with her friend Isabelle in a local bar, where the two women are approached by cowboy Gaylord Langland and his friend Guido.

A quarter of a century after Riverdance first flowed, director John McColgan and producer Moya Doherty reimagine the Irish dance spectacular with new lighting, projection, stage and costume designs for a 25th anniversary gala performance, recorded live at the 3Arena in Dublin.

Cindy Campbell, friends Ray Wilkins and Brenda Meeks, and Brenda's pot-smoking brother Shorty survived the initial bloodbath masterminded by Ghostface 26 years ago. When a new killer with the same disguise emerges from the shadows, the pals play hide and seek with their tormentor.