Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Former wrestler Fritz Von Erich is determined to train his sons Kevin, Kerry, David and Mike to each claim the world heavyweight title. The brothers are reunited after President Jimmy Carter decrees the US Olympic team will boycott the 1980 summer games in Moscow and discus thrower Kerry returns home to the family fold. As eldest child, Kevin is first in line to realise Fritz’s dream but the sensitive scion fears his old man’s iron-fisted insistence on perfection will cause the family to buckle.

Animation Of The Week

Capitalist beaver Henry enslaves fellow rodents through hypnosis and assembles an airborne army to spray a volatile pink chemical over the jungle. If water mixes with the substance, it produces a violent, exothermic reaction. With one month until rainy season, Maurice the tiger penguin leads The Champs on a daredevil mission to locate the toxin’s creator, Albert the armadillo, in the hope he can engineer an antidote.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

A documentary feature narrated by Melanie Hyams contrasts life in Amsterdam under Nazi occupation and more recently during the Covid pandemic. Archive footage and interviews share harrowing accounts of Jewish persecution and resistance in the shadow of conflict, drawing parallels between the past and an uncertain present.

Also Released This Week...

Bea and Ben enjoy an incredible first date but attraction quickly burns out and they are delighted to never have to spend time together again. Fate compels Bea and Ben to reconsider and they seize the opportunity to attend a lavish wedding in Australia, as a couple.

Bob Marley rises from humble beginnings in the village of Nine Mile in the St Ann countryside to superstardom via the violent slums of Trench Town on the edge of Kingston. Raised a Catholic by his mother, he develops an interest in the Rastafari faith and marries Rita Anderson.

Ash is 20 years old and fully immersed in a moped street gang led by Dubz, who steal mobile phones from careless and carefree commuters. Petty crimes lead to bigger opportunities and Ash and co become indebted to an organised ring led by Albanian immigrant Shaz.

Following an accident, New York paramedic Cassie Webb struggles to control psychic abilities which allow her to glimpse future events. This magical clairvoyance pinpoints Ezekiel Sims before he attempts to kill three young women, Julia Cornwall, Mattie Franklin and Anya Corazon.

A special anniversary concert filmed at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London featuring a 40-piece orchestra and a star-studded cast including Joanna Ampil, Michael Ball, Maria Friedman, Daniel Dae Kim, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Audra McDonald, Rita Moreno, Julian Ovenden, Lucy St. Louis, Aaron Tveit, Marisha Wallace and Patrick Wilson.

Ten animated episodes featuring the porcine heroine and friends, interspersed with interactive, sing-along fun and games. The 10th anniversary celebration includes the three-part Wedding Party story and five new songs to encourage audiences to shimmy in the aisles.

French period drama and a passionate food lover and the cook he has employed for over 20 years, who share a love of gastronomic experimentation and also nurture feelings for each other.

In 2002 Toronto, 13-year-old Meilin Lee is humiliated by her mother Ming in front of secret crush Devon. The experience unlocks a dark family secret. Every time the teenager succumbs to embarrassment and excitement, she metamorphoses into a giant red panda.