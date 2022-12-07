Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

June Gibbons is born 10 minutes before Jennifer but the younger twin is the dominant personality at home in Haverfordwest, where their father Aubrey – part of the Windrush generation – is stationed as an air traffic controller for the RAF. At an early age, the twins forge a pact to speak exclusively to each other. Only when they are alone in their bedroom do the girls communicate in a barely intelligible patois, conjuring fantastical stories and poems with handmade puppets.

Thriller of the Week

Fashion designer Christine is in the grip of a mystery illness that baffles doctors. Her husband Felix fears the ailment could be psychosomatic, so he is initially delighted when a Filipino carer called Diana arrives at their front door and uses traditional folk healing to ease Christine’s suffering. It’s a miraculous turn of events but Diana has an ulterior motive for worming her way into Christine and Felix’s home.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

A documentary about an unorthodox teacher, who is dedicated to helping first and second-generation immigrant pupils find their place in the world. Dieter Bachmann is a beloved educator at Georg Buchner Comprehensive in the town of Stadtallendorf, where he takes charge of class 6B and encourages his flock to listen and learn. Using music as a unifying force, Herr Bachmann compels the youngsters to find their voices and self-confidence and give valuable feedback on each other’s work.

Also Released This Week...

Bishop Henry Brougham prays for spiritual guidance and an angel called Dudley materialises. The celestial visitor has a secret mission on Earth: to reconnect Henry to his neglected wife Julia and their young daughter Debby before the marriage falls apart.

Peter overhears Confederate soldiers discussing President Abraham Lincoln's proclamation that all slaves shall be free and he hatches a hare-brained plan to escape his hellish ordeal and seek refuge with the Union Army in Baton Rouge.

Faye waits alone at a remote campsite in Colorado with just an old transistor radio for company, patiently counting down the hours to the arrival of old flame Tito. She isn't sure if he will materialise on the date marked on her calendar, or what will happen if they are reunited.

Yannick Nezet-Seguin conducts Phelim McDermott's world premiere production of Kevin Puts's opera adapted from Michael Cunningham's acclaimed novel, broadcast live from the stage of the Lincoln Center For The Performing Arts in New York.

Nakano sisters Ichika, Nino, Miku, Yotsuba and Itsuki have grown close to their part-time tutor, Futaro Uesugi. As the siblings conclude their third year of high school and look forward to their final school festival, they excitedly wonder which of them Futaro will choose to marry.