Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

After her harrowing experience in 1950s Romania, Sister Irene moves to France and enjoys a quieter pace of life guiding fresh-faced postulate Sister Debra. Cardinal Conroy brings dire news – the ancient evil has escaped from Romania and is moving steadily eastwards across Europe, purpose unknown. He entreats Sister Irene to stop this murderous menace once and for all, and Sister Debra defies the Abbess to provide support.

Comedy of the Week

Following the death of her father Gus, Toula Portokalos honours his dying wish to take the entire family to his childhood village and reconnect with their Greek roots. Toula’s husband Ian joins the madcap expedition along with extended family including her brother Nick and ‘favourite’ Aunt Voula. Far from home in Chicago and the Dancing Zorba’s restaurant, different generations learn valuable lessons about compassion and remembrance.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Arthur and playwright wife Nora are happily settled in New York. Her childhood first love Hae Sung visits the city from South Korea, supposedly on holiday, and she agrees to show him the sights. It has been more than 20 years since Nora left Seoul with her family, bound initially for Toronto, and changed her birth name of Na Young. In the interim, she has only exchanged a few video calls with Hae Sung. Nora is compelled to reflect on what might have been.

Also Released This Week...

Programmer Pan Sheng and model Liang Anna are enticed by the prospect of lucrative jobs overseas, blissfully unaware they are being lured into the clutches of a criminal network. Imprisoned against their will, Pan and Liang are forced to commit cyber fraud on strangers.

A 4K restoration of Max Ophuls' acclaimed satire, released as part of the Save Curzon Mayfair campaign. The celebrated comedy of sexual manners adapted from Arthur Schnitzler's play, describes 10 emotionally and erotically charged encounters between different men and women.

After a run-in with his fellow band members, rock star Dewey Finn is summarily sacked. Faced with mounting debts, he decides to pose as his room mate Ned, a substitute teacher who is due to teach the 5th grade at a nearby private school.