Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

At home in Windsor Gardens, Paddington unexpectedly receives a letter from the Mother Superior of the Home for Retired Bears in South America. The holy sister discloses that Aunt Lucy is behaving peculiarly and may be yearning for a visit from her nephew. Paddington inspires an impromptu family holiday to Peru with Mr and Mrs Brown, children Judy and Jonathan and eccentric housekeeper Mrs Bird. The mystery deepens when the Browns finally arrive at Aunt Lucy’s Cabin and discover she is missing.

Action Of The Week

Callum Drift, the head of North Pole security, is responsible for overseeing the personal security of Santa Claus – codename Red One. When Saint Nicholas is kidnapped, Callum begrudgingly teams up with world-famous bounty hunter Jack O’Malley to track down the man in the red suit before the Yuletide season is ruined for children across the world. Polar bear Agent Garcia and other North Pole allies assist the mismatched duo.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Basel Adra is a young Palestinian activist from Masafer Yatta, who has been living under military occupation for years and has been vigorously opposing his community’s mass expulsion by Israel since childhood. He documents in painstaking detail each act of erasure. Basel finds a kindred spirit in Israeli journalist Yuval Abraham, who lives freely and without restrictions. Together, Basel and Yuval fight side by side to give voices to the people of Masafer Yatta.

Also Released This Week...

Twelve-year-old Bailey lives in a squat in Gravesend with her single father Bug and wayward older brother Hunter. As Bailey approaches puberty, a mysterious stranger called Bird gate-crashes her world and encourages her to seek freedom from oppressive and unhealthy environments.

Remedios Custodio entreats beleaguered Sorcerer King Ains Ooal Gown to raise an army to battle demonic emperor Jaldabaoth and his hordes. Remedios's noble squire Neia is assigned to oversee the daring plan but Ains Ooal Gown is actually the avatar of an online RPG player.

Boy Willie intends to sell a family heirloom - a piano - because of its troubled history. His enslaved ancestors were traded for the instrument. While Boy Willie wants to sell the piano to buy land, his sister Berniece believes the piano should be preserved.

Musician and record producer Pharrell Williams has always danced to the beat of his own drum and assumed everyone else will eventually dance along too. A feature-length documentary about Williams' life also thinks outside of the toy box, choosing colourful bricks as a charming medium.

A 4K restoration of Kathryn Bigelow's testosterone-soaked 1991 action thriller. FBI agent Johnny Utah goes deep undercover to investigate a series of bank robberies. The perpetrators turn out to be a group of daredevil surfers masterminded by Bodhi.

New York real estate agent Barry receives a telephone call out of the blue from his estranged cousin Ciaran, whose father has recently passed away. The old man's dying wish was to reunite the two halves of the clan, based in Ireland and America.

To coincide with the release of the latest album Shawn, Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes performs the LP in full for the first time in front of a live audience at the Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, New York. He intersperses renditions with personal stories.

Sae Eun Park dances the dual roles of Odette and Odile in Rudolf Nureyev's version of the romantic fairy tale ballet set to Tchaikovsky's swooning score. Recorded live on the stage of Paris Opera in summer 2024, Swan Lake also features Paul Marque as Prince Siegfried.