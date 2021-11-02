Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

When monstrous entities called Deviants infest the Earth in 5000 BC Mesopotamia, an ancient race of beings known as Celestials, led by the mighty Arishem, fashion humanity’s superpowered protectors, the Eternals. For more than 7,000 years, this band of near-immortal saviours live among us, in plain sight but unseen. They are instructed not to interfere in human conflicts unless Deviants are involved, and watch with dismay as humans resolve differences with bloodshed.

Drama of the Week

Diana, Princess of Wales, travels to the Sandringham estate during the three-day Christmas celebrations in 1991 into a world of ritual where guests are weighed on arrival to prove they have gained at least three pounds as evidence of their gluttonous enjoyment. For Diana, in the vice-like grip of bulimia, the indignity of sitting on scales is just one of many ways she feels she is being set up to fail. Tensions escalate as equerry Major Alistair Gregory surveys Diana’s every move.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

William Tell travels between casinos, winning modest amounts to remain under the radar. At one location, William attends a conference where Major John Gordo delivers a speech on the role of facial recognition technology in global security. Sitting in the audience is Cirk, son of a Roger Baufort, who served with William in the military. It transpires that William served eight and a half years in Leavenworth penitentiary for his role in the torture of prisoners at Abu Ghraib.

Also Released This Week...

Aram Khachaturian's passionate ballet, choreographed by Yuri Grigorovich after the novel by Raffaelo Giovagnolli, was first performed by the Bolshoi in 1958 and the stirring production returns to Moscow for a live broadcast from the stage of the Bolshoi Theatre.

Gangland enforcer Bull returns to his old stomping ground after a 10-year absence, back to the streets where he used to do the bidding of his father-in-law, mob boss Norm. The two men fell out when Norm's daughter Gemma developed a drug addiction and Bull demanded custody of their son.

Arjan Singh is the controlling force in his family. When his niece Pali needs to find a suitor, Arjan accepts the responsibility for agreeing a love match. At the suggestion of another member of the family, Arjan gives his blessing to a suitor called Chan without meeting the groom-to-be.

The hard-fought race to glory at the League Of Legends World Championships in Reykjavik reaches a thrilling crescendo on November 6 when the two best teams compete on the action-oriented role-playing game in front of a passionate crowd.

Documentary filmmaker Dylan Williams turns the camera on his 90-year-old widower father Ed, who is a member of a male voice choir, which practices every Tuesday night. The average age of members is 74 and the bass section is perilously thin so the choir faces a crisis.

FBI Agent John Hartley meets his match in glamorous art thief Sarah Black aka The Bishop. She frames him for a crime he didn't commit. Hartley pressgangs conman and rival art thief Nolan Booth into helping him take down The Bishop and restore his tattered reputation.

Veer Sooryavanshi leads the Anti-Terrorism Squad in Mumbai, which is dedicated to preventing attacks on Indian home soil. When a terrorist group targets the city, Sooryavanshi prepares to work alongside Inspector Sangram Bhalerao and DCP Bajirao Singham to avert carnage.