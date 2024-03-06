Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Jessica returns to her childhood home with her family and stumbles upon her stuffed bear, Chauncey, which she abandoned when she left home. Eldest stepdaughter Alice develops a worrying attachment to the bear and begins to exhibit disturbing behaviour under the toy’s malevolent influence. As other members of the family are drawn into the mystery, Jessica wonders if Chauncey is exacting revenge for being abandoned all those years ago.

Animation Of The Week

In 1516 Rome, Leonardo and two trusted assistants, Francesco Melzi and Zoroastro, carry out anatomical studies to divine the secret of the human soul. These investigations are in direct violation of edicts from the Pope. When the artist’s patron Giuliano de’ Medici dies, Leonardo accepts a generous offer from Francis I of France to relocate him to Amboise where he meets the king’s sister,

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Isabel Wilkerson is tending to her elderly mother, Ruby, in between speaking engagements. Newspaper editor Amari Selvan encourages Isabel to listen to an emergency services call made by the man who fatally shot Trayvon Martin. Two devastating personal losses within the space of a year shatter Isabel;’s world but with the help of her cousin, she returns to work and undertakes globe-trotting research for her book

Also Released This Week...

A feature-length documentary turns back the clock more than 50 years to the summer when teams from Argentina, Denmark, England, France, Italy and Mexico gathered at Mexico City's Azteca Stadium for the 1971 women's football World Cup.

Production assistant Angela is overworked by her formidable Austrian boss Doris, who has been commissioned by a multinational to produce a workplace safety video. Doris entrusts her tired underling with the task of interviewing survivors of workplace injuries for the film.

Mariusz Trelinski directs the Metropolitan Opera's first staging of Verdi's passionate opera in almost 30 years, broadcast live from the stage of the Lincoln Centre For The Performing Arts in New York under the baton of conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin.

Joe Gardner is a middle school music teacher in New York City, who fervently believes that "music is life". He auditions to play piano at a popular jazz club as part of a quartet led by Dorothea Williams. On his way home from impressing Dorothea, Joe tumbles down an open manhole.

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Isabel Wilkerson is tending to her elderly mother, Ruby, in between speaking engagements. Newspaper editor Amari Selvan encourages Isabel to listen to an emergency services call made by the man who fatally shot Trayvon Martin