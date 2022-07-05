Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

The Norse god of thunder answers cries for help alongside Star-Lord and the Guardians of the Galaxy. A distressing vision ushers Thor and rock-like warrior buddy Korg back to New Asgard, ruled by Valkyrie, where accursed Gorr the God Butcher lays a diabolical trap to slaughter all deities with the fabled Necrosword. Thor offers a robust defence alongside old flame Jane Foster, who has taken on the guise of the Mighty Thor with magical hammer Mjolnir at her side.

Comedy of the Week

Brian lives alone in a tumbledown cottage in the Welsh countryside. He repurposes one cow shed as an “inventions pantry” to transform odds and ends into outlandish gadgets and appliances. Brian’s most ambitious project is a 7ft tall robot companion called Charles, lovingly fashioned from a discarded mannequin’s head and an old washing machine for the automaton’s torso. Inventor and sentient creation become devoted companions.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

In 2020 as the world grappled with Covid, Italian directors Pietro Marcello, Francesco Munzi and Alice Rohrwacher travelled to Naples, Palermo, Rome, Venice and further afield to interview the next generation, who are pursuing careers as actors, beauticians, boxers, farmers and musicians. Torn between the simple nostalgia of the past and an uncertain future, the film’s subjects candidly share their modest ambitions and wax lyrical about hopes for a more tolerant society.

Also Released This Week...

The Doctor, his niece Louise and granddaughter Susan journey forwards in time in the company of Special Constable Tom Campbell to a future London, which has been invaded by the diabolical Daleks. The time travellers must rescue the human survivors from a mining complex in Bedfordshire.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is currently in category A Belmarsh prison in London. This documentary follows Julian's father John Shipton and then-fiancee (now wife) Stella Moris as they campaign for the polarising figure's release.

In early 2020, the eyes of the world fixate on Wuhan when the Chinese city becomes the first location to go into lockdown in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Jing tends to his girlfriend Xiaoyu and future mother-in-law when both women are struck down by the virus and rushed to different hospitals.

Several years after Anne Elliot breaks off her engagement to dashing naval officer Frederick Wentworth, the Elliot family falls on hard times and relocates to Bath. Frederick, now a highly decorated captain, returns to Anne's life and gifts her a second chance at love.