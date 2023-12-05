Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Willy Wonka pursues his dream of opening a chocolate shop at the Galeries Gourmet, a glittering arcade where confectionery titans Slugworth, Fickelgruber and Prodnose already have high-end boutiques. Alas, the entrepreneurs have formed a secret chocolate cartel and bribe the Chief of Police to thwart Willy’s wholesome ambitions. Young Wonka falls into the clutches of villainous Mrs Scrubbit and her sidekick Bleacher, but his resolve is undiminished.

Animation Of The Week

Enchanted puppet Don is condemned to forever play the fool on the stage of a children’s theatre in New York. The mannequin daydreams about inhabiting the armour of noble sword-wielding knight Don Quixote and vanquishing terrifying beasts. Consequently, Don quits the theatre and charges heroically into Central Park in search of a fabled Castle in the Sky. En route, he encounters battery-operated toy DJ Doggy Dog, whose greatest wish is a place to call home.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Jagna Paczesiowna is married off to rich widower Maciej Boryna (in the village of Lipke. Everyone knows their neighbours’ business in this patriarchal 19th-century rural community. Tongues are certain to wag because Jagna is in love with her husband’s son Antek and the couple’s new proximity adds fuel to a raging fire of desire.

Also Released This Week...

A documentary portrait of German painter and sculptor Anselm Kiefer, who continues to push boundaries with his work well into his 70s. Kiefer draws inspiration from literature, mythology, poetry, philosophy, religion and science in his work.

Ginger and Rocky's headstrong daughter Molly is a cluck off the old block, devoted to keeping her feathered friends safe from harm. She defies her parents to seek poultry nirvana with new friend Frizzle. However, paradise conceals a dark and deadly secret.

Director Mary Zimmerman conjures the magical realism of the Amazon in Mexican composer Daniel Catan's opera inspired by Gabriel Garcia Marquez, broadcast live from the stage of the Lincoln Centre For The Performing Arts in New York under the baton of conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin.

Best buddies Ben, John and Martin have simple dreams until a social media post reveals that a compass they found many years ago could be the missing link to unearthing a bust of Marie Antoinette with an estimated worth of 100 million US dollars.

To mark its 75th anniversary, Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger's visually arresting drama pirouettes back into selected cinemas. Ballet impresario Boris Lermontov casts young dancer Victoria Page in a new ballet called The Red Shoes and asks Julian Craster to compose the score.

A live performance of Peter Wright's classic festive production set to Tchaikovsky's score, broadcast from the stage of the Royal Opera House in London under the baton of conductor Andrew Litton. Loosely based on a story by ETA Hoffmann, The Nutcracker opens with a lively party on Christmas Eve.