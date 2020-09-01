Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Cheyenne teenager Danielle Moonstar is the sole survivor of a ferocious level-five tornado which tears through her tribe’s reservation. She wakes in hospital under the care of Dr Cecilia Reyes, who reveals that 16-year-old Dani is on the cusp of discovering her ‘mutant’ powers. The new arrival is introduced to the other charges: miner’s son Sam Guthrie, devoutly Catholic shrinking violet Rahne Sinclair, handsome Brazilian rich kid Roberto da Costa and Russian troublemaker Illyana Rasputin.

Thriller Of The Week

Stephane joins the Anti-Crime Squad in the Montfermeil suburb of Paris to be closer to his young son. He is assigned to shadow experienced duo Chris and Gwada, who willingly bend the law to get the desired results for their chief. During a hellish first day, Romany circus ringmaster Zorro threatens violence against The Mayor unless a stolen lion cub is returned within 24 hours. When the police finally apprehend the thief, a boy called Issa, fraught exchanges are captured on a drone camera.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Resourceful widow Madame Tang is determined to secure her family’s future with false promises and cunning schemes designed to unseat her rivals. Eldest daughter Ning is a willing accomplice to the skulduggery but has been corrupted beyond repair by her mother’s underhand dealings. Consequently, Madame Tang lavishes the most time on her youngest child, Chen, who is ripe for moulding into a rosy-cheeked weapon of destruction. The matriarch’s plans are threatened by a car accident.

Also Released This Week...

A concert film of the South Korean band during the Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour including live performances and backstage access to group members J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga and V.

Jesuit priest and artist Jean-Denis Attiret is one of the few outsiders who can venture safely within the palace walls. He is forcibly commissioned by the Qianlong Emperor to paint a portrait of the Empress Ulanara.

Fifteen-year-old Socrates lives with his mother in Sao Paolo on the fringes of society. When the matriarch dies suddenly, the boy faces a stern test of survival to earn enough money to pay the rent on his run-down apartment and avoid his estranged father and social services.