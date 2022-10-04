Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

King Ghezo presides over the West African kingdom of Dahomey in 1823, in direct opposition to the slave traders of the Oyo Empire. He prepares for war against Oyo troops led by General Oba Ade, entrusting the realm’s fate to General Nanisca and an all-female group of warriors called the Agojie. General Nanisca’s shocking past becomes entwined with the kingdom’s future as she trains a new generation to protect Dahomey at all costs.

Drama of the Week

Amateur historian Philippa Langley is determined to discover the remains of King Richard III – a historical treasure thought lost for over 500 years. She embarks on a quest for answers that alienates her from family and friends. The country’s most eminent academics meet Philippa’s assertions with scepticism until she orchestrates a search for the lost monarch in 2012 beneath a car park in Leicester.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

New York journalist Ben Manalowitz receives a telephone call from a man called Ty Shaw to invite him to the funeral of his sister Abi, who has died of a drug overdose. Ben and Abi were passing romance acquaintances and the writer agrees to attend the memorial. Heading to the second largest American state, Ben meets the grieving clan. They contend Abi was murdered because she never took drugs.

Also Released This Week...

In the 1930s as the Nazi party begins to cast a long shadow over Europe, unconventional doctor Burt Berendsen, lawyer pal Harold Woodman and nurse Valerie are implicated in a murder and set out to clear their names. In the process, the trio stumble upon a shadowy plot.

Nineteenth-century solicitor Jonathan Harker manages the affairs of Count Dracula. The Transylvanian nobleman fixates on Jonathan's fiancee Mina Murray, convinced that the bride-to-be is the reincarnation of his beloved wife Elisabeta.

A documentary portrait of Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor, who has courted controversy throughout her career including her 1992 appearance on Saturday Night Live, which culminated in her tearing up a photograph of Pope John Paul II.

Robert Carsen directs Verdi's political drama set on the banks of the Nile, broadcast live from the Royal Opera House in London under the baton of conductor Antonio Pappano. Aida, a Nubian slave girl, and Amneris, the king's wilful daughter, both fall in love with Egyptian general Radames.