Blockbuster Of The Week

Dek is an inexperienced Yautja, desperate to impress his father Njohrr, who is the leader of their clan. Protective older brother Kwei prepares Dek for his first hunt to prove the doubters wrong. The so-called runt of the litter chooses to slay a hulking Kalisk on the far-off planet of Genna. He must return with evidence of the slain beast or be cast out from the tribe. The headstrong Yautja crash-lands on Genna and joins forces with a badly injured Weyland-Yutani synthetic soldier called Thia.

Comedy Of The Week

In 1916 as brave young men go to war, mill owner Alderman Duxbury and his associates face their own challenge in the Yorkshire town of Ramsden: to recruit a new music director capable of masterminding the choral society’s forthcoming concert performance. The committee reluctantly appoints atheist Dr Henry Guthrie, who has recently returned from Germany and, most scandalously, is “not a family man”.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Hard-working logger Robert Grainier falls deliriously in love with Gladys and they build a cabin in Bonners Ferry with breathtaking views of the surrounding water and trees. He leaves for weeks at a time to fell trees for railroad companies, joining a brotherhood of workers that includes explosives expert Arn Peeples and Apostle Frank. A horrific injustice shakes Robert to his core and plants seeds of fear that something terrible will befall him too.

Jem Stoker has been estranged from his brother Ray for 20 years. During those two decades, Jem has sought refuge in his faith and the love of partner Nessa. Concerned about her son's mental wellbeing, Nessa entreats Jem to deliver a handwritten letter to Ray to implore him to return home.

Grace moves into an old house in the countryside with her partner Jackson, where she intends to fulfil her literary ambitions and write a novel of meaning. The couple welcome a baby into their life but Jackson is frequently away from home, leaving Grace to cope with the newborn on her own.

A 25th anniversary rerelease of Kevin Smith's comedy. Two renegade angels declare war on God for ejecting them from Heaven and discover a loophole that will overturn the Lord's decree. Humanity's only salvation rests with a lapsed Catholic and a trio of heavenly guides who must stop the angels, and thereby prevent the end of humanity.

After a fall, neglected pensioner Elsie is delighted when her younger neighbour Colleen becomes her friend and shops, cleans and cares for her. The two women, from different generations, find comfort and happiness in each other's company but Elsie's son John resents Colleen.

An immersive biographical documentary, which took five years to make, explores the life and works of the revolutionary Italian painter including first-hand testimony from the artist on the eve of his mysterious disappearance.

A concert film captures the two-night encore of -hope's first solo world tour in Goyang following a physically gruelling schedule that has spanned 16 cities and 33 performances. The set list includes tracks from the album Jack In The Box and the world premiere of Killin' It Girl.

A behind-the-scenes documentary about 85-year-old John Cleese's potential final European tour, which will cover five countries, 16 cities and 23 shows in six weeks on the road. Cameras capture him battling various ailments and chaotic travel plans.

The hard-fought race to glory at the League Of Legends World Championships reaches a thrilling crescendo on November 9 when the two best teams compete on the action-oriented role-playing game in front of a passionate crowd at the Dong'an Lake Sports Park Multifunctional Gymnasium in Chengdu, China.

Keri-Lynn Wilson conducts Puccini's swooning romance, broadcast live from the stage of the Lincoln Center For The Performing Arts in New York. Poet Rodolfo becomes smitten with gravely ill neighbour Mimi after she knocks at his door asking for a light for her candle.

Ben Richards is a working-class father and husband, who is desperate to raise the urgent funds to save his sick daughter. Unable to make money through legitimate means, Ben is persuaded by ruthless television producer Dan Killian to take part in the most popular programme on the planet.