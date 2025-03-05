Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Mickey Barnes signs up to be an expendable – a worker who agrees to be reprinted every time he perishes in service – on an interstellar mission masterminded by Kenneth Marshall and his sauce-obsessed wife Ylfa. When the 17th iteration of Mickey survives a close encounter with otherworldly creatures and manages to find his way back home, he comes face-to-face with his duplicate.

Comedy Of The Week

Hard-working waitress Dreux shares the monthly rent of $1,500 with struggling artist Alyssa and her boyfriend Keshawn. Their no-nonsense landlord, Uche, informs them that the rent hasn’t been paid and they will be forcibly removed if funds aren’t forthcoming by 6pm. It transpires that Keshawn has absconded with the cash and the two women are on the clock to raise the missing money. A blood donation centres offers one potential way to recoup stolen dollars.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Aurora is based in Scotland where she works long hours as a warehouse picker in a vast fulfilment centre. She fends off feelings of loneliness and alienation to get through each day, exchanging scraps of small talk to break up her unedifying routine. Increasingly suffocated by her flat share and work, Aurora craves meaningful connections before she relinquishes her sense of self.

Also Released This Week...

A 25th anniversary release of director Steven Soderbergh’s Oscar-winning drama. Sassy, twice-divorced single mother Erin worms her way into a respected, small scale law firm and eventually becomes involved in a $333 million lawsuit against Pacific Gas & Electric.

Middle-aged football hooligan Jack feels increasingly irrelevant in a society that prefers to trade blows over social media than in person. Partial to drugs and the adrenaline rush of violent match day exploits, Jack is arrested after one altercation and given six weeks to reform.

Born Lesley Hornby in north-west London, model Twiggy became one of the defining faces of swinging 1960s London with her androgynous style and large, sparkling eyes. A feature-length documentary looks back over her upbringing, professional triumphs and personal life.