Blockbuster Of The Week
Bad Boys: Ride Or Die (15)
Detective Lieutenants Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett face their biggest test when they discover someone close to them in the Advanced Miami Metro Operations (AMMO) has been unfairly maligned as part of a shameful conspiracy. The two cops investigate, determined to expose the truth, and are marked for death. Fugitives from the law they swore to uphold and protect, Mike and Marcus run a gauntlet of corrupt Miami police officers and gun-toting criminals in the name of justice.
Find Bad Boys: Ride Or Die in the cinemas
Horror Of The Week
The Watched (15)
Twenty-something artist Mina drives through the beautiful forests of Connemara in County Galway in the west of Ireland to deliver a parrot to a new home. En route, her car breaks down and curiously, all of her electronic devices cease to function. As she stumbles through the trees in search of help, darkness falls and bloodcurdling screams signal the approach of a terrifying threat. In the nick of time, Mina is ushered into a hut known as The Coop inhabited by Madeline, Ciara and Daniel.
Find The Watched in the cinemas
Critic's Choice Of The Week
Deep Sea (PG)
Young girl Shenxiu feels emotionally distant from her father, who has remarried and has a young son that he appears to favour. During a family holiday on a cruise ship, Shenxiu hears the melody of a song that her estranged mother sang to her coming from the water. The girl impetuously leaps overboard to follow the source of the music. She is led to the ailing Deep Sea restaurant run by Nanhe, which welcomes fantastical creatures as clientele.
Find Deep Sea in the cinemas
Also Released This Week...
The Dead Don't Hurt (15)
Danish immigrant Holger Olsen meets French Canadian flower seller Vivienne Le Coudy and woos her away from pompous art dealer Lewis Cartwright. The couple move into Holger's ramshackle cabin on the outskirts of a small town run and owned by corrupt mayor Rudolph Schiller.Find The Dead Don't Hurt in the cinemas
The Matrix (15)
A 25th anniversary rerelease of Lanan and Lilly Wachowski's sci-fi action thriller. Neo is a computer hacker, who has long suspected that there is something amiss with the world around him. When he is contacted by the mysterious Morpheus, Neo discovers that his fears are indeed justified.Find The Matrix in the cinemas
Pride (15)
A 10th anniversary rerelease of Matthew Warchus's comedy drama. Impassioned campaigner Mark Ashton and his friends form LGSM - Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners - with the intention of raising funds for a randomly selected Welsh village. Their crusade brings together two victimised communities.Find Pride in the cinemas
Riddle Of Fire (12A)
Brothers Hazel and Jodie and their good friend Alice are desperate to play a game console christened Angel. However, the siblings' mother Julie has password-protected the family television and will only unlock the device if the children provide her with a very special blueberry pie.Find Riddle Of Fire in the cinemas
Royal Opera Live: Andrea Chenier (TBC)
Thomas Guthrie directs a revival of David McVicar's acclaimed staging of Umberto Giordano's passionate drama of liberty and love during the French Revolution, broadcast live from the Royal Opera House in London.Find Royal Opera Live: Andrea Chenier in the cinemas
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey II (18)
Residents of Ashdown strike a blow to Winnie-The Pooh and his murderous accomplices. In retaliation, the bear, Tigger and Owl head into Ashdown to slaughter the townsfolk including Christopher and his caring hypnotherapist Samantha.Find Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey II in the cinemas