Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Detective Lieutenants Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett face their biggest test when they discover someone close to them in the Advanced Miami Metro Operations (AMMO) has been unfairly maligned as part of a shameful conspiracy. The two cops investigate, determined to expose the truth, and are marked for death. Fugitives from the law they swore to uphold and protect, Mike and Marcus run a gauntlet of corrupt Miami police officers and gun-toting criminals in the name of justice.

Horror Of The Week

Twenty-something artist Mina drives through the beautiful forests of Connemara in County Galway in the west of Ireland to deliver a parrot to a new home. En route, her car breaks down and curiously, all of her electronic devices cease to function. As she stumbles through the trees in search of help, darkness falls and bloodcurdling screams signal the approach of a terrifying threat. In the nick of time, Mina is ushered into a hut known as The Coop inhabited by Madeline, Ciara and Daniel.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Young girl Shenxiu feels emotionally distant from her father, who has remarried and has a young son that he appears to favour. During a family holiday on a cruise ship, Shenxiu hears the melody of a song that her estranged mother sang to her coming from the water. The girl impetuously leaps overboard to follow the source of the music. She is led to the ailing Deep Sea restaurant run by Nanhe, which welcomes fantastical creatures as clientele.

Also Released This Week...

Danish immigrant Holger Olsen meets French Canadian flower seller Vivienne Le Coudy and woos her away from pompous art dealer Lewis Cartwright. The couple move into Holger's ramshackle cabin on the outskirts of a small town run and owned by corrupt mayor Rudolph Schiller.

A 25th anniversary rerelease of Lanan and Lilly Wachowski's sci-fi action thriller. Neo is a computer hacker, who has long suspected that there is something amiss with the world around him. When he is contacted by the mysterious Morpheus, Neo discovers that his fears are indeed justified.

A 10th anniversary rerelease of Matthew Warchus's comedy drama. Impassioned campaigner Mark Ashton and his friends form LGSM - Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners - with the intention of raising funds for a randomly selected Welsh village. Their crusade brings together two victimised communities.

Brothers Hazel and Jodie and their good friend Alice are desperate to play a game console christened Angel. However, the siblings' mother Julie has password-protected the family television and will only unlock the device if the children provide her with a very special blueberry pie.

Thomas Guthrie directs a revival of David McVicar's acclaimed staging of Umberto Giordano's passionate drama of liberty and love during the French Revolution, broadcast live from the Royal Opera House in London.

Residents of Ashdown strike a blow to Winnie-The Pooh and his murderous accomplices. In retaliation, the bear, Tigger and Owl head into Ashdown to slaughter the townsfolk including Christopher and his caring hypnotherapist Samantha.