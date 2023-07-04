Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Bernie and Cinder Lumen are among the first fiery immigrants to Element City. They raise their daughter Ember to distrust water elements and groom her to take over the family shop once she learns to control her volcanic temper. A burst pipe in the store’s basement brings tender-hearted water element Wade Ripple into Ember’s life. His sweetness and calm catalyse new emotions for Ember, who realises that she may be falling in love with the one element her father warned her against.

Horror of the Week

Ten years have passed since Josh Lambert and son Dalton escaped from The Further and reunited with Renai. Dalton is preparing to leave home for an Ivy League university. Demons from the past resurface with a vengeance and threaten to destroy Dalton and everyone around him. The family rallies around the teenager and father and son prepare to return to The Further with the help of supernaturally gifted friend Elise Rainier.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Single mother Fatima-Zahra and teenage son Selim are forced to relocate to her home village where past and present collide, opening the boy’s eyes to the uncomfortable truth about his biological father. The pair move again to Tangier where the paths of Fatima-Zahra and Selim diverge. She contemplates a period of stability as the second wife of married bus driver Moustapha while her son trades sex for the money of wealthy French man Sebastian.

Also Released This Week...

To mark the 50th anniversary of Rudolf Nureyev and Sir Robert Helpmann's film of Marius Petipa's ballet based on the novel Don Quixote de la Mancha by Miguel de Cervantes, a remastered, restored and reorchestrated print screens in selected cinemas.

Ethan Hunt and fellow Impossible Missions Force (IMF) operatives Benji Dunn and Luther Stickell face a terrifying new adversary in a race to locate a deadly weapon. With the fate of the world at stake, Ethan ignores the pleas of his team and wagers his life to guarantee success.

Captain Barnacles, Kwazii, Peso and friends encounter fascinating sea creatures in a compilation of four episodes of the animated children's TV series including adventures with surfing snails, red rock crabs and enemy anemones.

The five members of Tobacco Force are frequently humanity's last line of defence against the forces of evil. A bruising battle against a diabolical giant turtle exposes fissures in the group' and the bickering quintet are ordered to rebuild bridges during a mandatory week-long retreat.