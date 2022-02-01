Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

A mysterious and deadly force knocks the Moon from its orbit and sends the Earth’s only natural satellite on a collision course with our planet. Astronauts Jocinda Fowler and Brian Harper, who served together on an ill-fated space mission, join forces with chatterbox conspiracy theorist KC Houseman. The loner believes he has uncovered evidence of what really lies behind the doomsday scenario.

Animation of the Week

Seventeen-year-old high school student Suzu Naito has never recovered from seeing her mother drown while attempting to save a child from a flooding river. She retreats emotionally from her father and childhood friend Shinobu. Classmate Hiroka invites Suzu to join a virtual world called U where a recent photograph and biometric data generates a colourful avatar. Suzu’s alter ego is a self-confident, candyfloss pink-haired singer called Belle, who becomes a sensation with other denizens of U.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Julie continues to live rent-free in the Knightsbridge apartment owned by her parents as she sifts through the wreckage of her doomed relationship with Foreign Office junior Anthony. With a deadline approaching to complete her graduation film, Julie changes tack from her proposed documentary about the people of Sunderland to something more personal and self-reflective. Her ambitious new plan could be cause for concern for course tutors and the people closest to Julie.

Also Released This Week...

A special IMAX presentation of The Beatles' final public performance as a band - the January 30 1969 concert on the roof of their Apple Corps headquarters at 3 Savile Row in London - presented as split screens of footage from the 10 cameras covering the spectacle.

Tammy Faye Grover is raised in a blended family in International Falls, Minnesota. In 1960 at North Central Bible College, she meets Jim Bakker and they forego studies to marry and establish a travelling ministry, which leads to a big break on the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN).

Johnny Knoxville and his daredevil pals attempt another bewildering array of extremely crude and dangerous pratfalls that defy all common sense with a disclaimer urging audiences not to try this at home.

Veteran jockey Jackson Silva has enjoyed a distinguished life in the saddle but his career is entering its final furlong. As he makes a final tour of the horse-racing circuit, Jackson notices a young man, Gabriel Boullait, shadowing him.

Jules and Jim meet in Paris in 1912 and become best friends, despite different backgrounds and upbringings. The former is Austrian and the latter French but both men search in vain for love in the most romantic city in the world.

On the outskirts of the capital city N'Djamena, single mother Amina raises her 15-year-old daughter Maria with a strong focus on her Muslim faith. She learns that the teenager is pregnant and has been expelled from school. Maria doesn't want to raise the child but abortion is severely punished.

Jack, Jeremiah, James and Angus met in a Vietnamese POW camp and bonded together as The Chain Breakers to escape their living hell. Many years later, the four men find themselves drifting into obscurity as residents of The Hogan Hills Retirement Home For Returned Veterans.