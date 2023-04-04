Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Brooklyn plumbers Mario and Luigi are fixing a leak to a water main when they are transported down a mysterious pipe into a magical land. The brothers are subsequently separated and Mario embarks on a quest to track down Luigi, assisted by Princess Peach, ruler of Mushroom Kingdom, and her loyal subject Toad.

Drama of the Week

In 1984, Nike’s basketball talent scout Sonny Vaccaro believes the company should invest its entire annual 250,000 US dollar budget in one prospect: 21-year-old NBA rookie Michael Jordan. His high-risk strategy is initially rejected by eccentric CEO Phil Knight and vice president of marketing Rob Strasser. Unperturbed, Vaccaro bypasses the player’s agent and he travels to North Carolina to speak directly to Michael’s parents Deloris and James.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

The Church of Denmark assigns Lutheran priest Lucas to a remote flock in 19th-century Iceland and the holy man elects to take an arduous cross-country route to his new position. Soon-to-be neighbour Ragnar reluctantly assumes responsibility for safely delivering Lucas to a congregation which meets his sermons with quiet resistance. Unperturbed, Lucas draws inspiration from the rugged beauty of his surroundings to share teachings with his parish.

Also Released This Week...

Filmed over the course of three years to coincide with the 50th anniversary of prog rock bank King Crimson, this feature-length documentary explores daily life for band members during one of the most productive periods of their lives.

Brian Cohen is born at the same time as Jesus Christ and becomes a reluctant saviour for the masses. "He's not the Messiah, he's a very naughty boy!" protests Brian's mother as crowds gather outside her home. People hang on Brian's hesitant words and Pontius Pilate takes decisive action.

Father Gabriele Amorth investigates cases at the behest of the pontiff. The Pope asks Amorth to focus his attention on a young boy called Henry, who has supposedly been possessed by a demon. Local priest Father Esquibel supports Amorth and they uncover a far-reaching conspiracy.

Veteran stunt performer Luo is in the twilight of his career, his best days far behind him. He is devoted to his mischievous stunt horse Red Hare so when debt collectors target the animal, Luo fends off their advances to protect his four-legged co-star. A video of the double-act's fight goes viral.

Koen Kessels conducts a new Royal Ballet and National Ballet of Canada co-production of the fairy tale ballet choreographed by Frederick Ashton to Prokofiev's dreamy score, broadcast live from the stage of the Royal Opera House in London.