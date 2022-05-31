Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Widow Harper Marlowe recovers from the death of her husband James with a holiday in a rented countryside house. The owner Geoffrey welcomes her to the village of Coston and gives her the keys before Harper explores her surroundings and encounters a menagerie of quixotic locals, who all bear striking resemblances to Geoffrey. Harper telephones her good friend Riley for assistance as events in Coston take an increasingly bizarre and macabre turn.

Thriller of the Week

Narcissistic Los Angeles-based musician Annie Hardy travels to England to escape tighter restrictions at home and pay a surprise visit to her former bandmate Stretch. Foolishly, Annie agrees to drive an elderly lady called Angela out of town and her frail passenger catalyses a night of terror that the musician will never forget.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Tony and his wife Chris, who are both American filmmakers, are huge fans of Ingmar Bergman. They hope to soak up some of his creative genius during a summer retreat on the island of Faro. This Swedish idyll is where Bergman lived and shot his most celebrated work. Husband and wife stay in the same vacation home where Bergman conceived Scenes From A Marriage and separately seek inspiration from jaunts around the island. Fissures slowly appear in the couple’s marriage.

Also Released This Week...

A compilation of five new digital restorations of work by pioneering female documentary makers Marion Grierson, Ruby Grierson, Brigid 'Budge' Cooper, Kay Mander and Sarah Erulkar.

During a trip in Spain, down-on-his-luck basketball scout Stanley Sugerman is dazzled by the raw talent of Bo Cruz, who support his mother and young daughter. Stanley persuades Bo to move to Philadelphia to try out for the NBA then trains his protege for an all-or-nothing shot at glory.

Born in Malmo, Sweden, to Balkan immigrants, Zlatan Ibrahimovic escapes his tough surroundings on the football pitch. Against the odds, he is catapulted to the dizzy heights of a sport he loves and Zlatan draws inspiration from his idol, Muhammad Ali, to achieve his dreams.

On November 26 2008, gun men storm the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai as part of co-ordinated attacks across the city. Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and a group of commandos infiltrate the hotel to rescue hostages and neutralise the threat posed by the aggressors.

Neil Armfield directs the transfer of his Glyndebourne Opera staging of Brett Dean's bold operatic work based on Shakespeare's tragedy, broadcast live from the stage of the Lincoln Centre For The Performing Arts in New York under the baton of conductor Nicholas Carter.

Fifteen-year-old Ukrainian gymnast Olga is exiled from her homeland to Switzerland, where she is preparing for the forthcoming European Championship in Stuttgart. Struggling to fit in with new teammates in foreign surroundings, Olga cannot help but think of her homeland.