Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Puss In Boots is too busy swashing his buckle to notice that he has used up eight of his nine allocated lives. He joins forces with sexy pickpocket Kitty Softpaws and lovable stray dog Perrito to journey deep into the Dark Forest and locate the fabled Wishing Star, which can restore his spent lives. Unfortunately, the adventurers are chased by a bounty hunting big bad Wolf, Goldilocks and the Three Bears Crime Family.

Thriller of the Week

Eric, husband Andrew and their adopted daughter Wen head to a remote cabin in the woods for a family vacation. The tranquillity is shattered by the unwelcome arrival of four strangers, Leonard, Sabrina, Redmond and Adriane, who are armed with crude, homemade weapons. The interlopers tie the two fathers to chairs and reveal they have been summoned by shared visions of the apocalypse. Eric and Andrew have been chosen to make a horrible decision.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

French-Senegalese mother Laurence Coly stands trial for killing her baby daughter by leaving her on the sands of Berck-sur-Mer at the mercy of a rising tide. A judge listens intently to Laurence’s evidence, determined to understand the chain of events leading to the beach. Sitting in the courtroom, novelist and professor Rama – who is pregnant – coolly observes the trial as potential source material for a new book which puts a fresh spin on Medea.

Also Released This Week...

EO performs tricks in a travelling circus under the guidance of his caring trainer Kasandra. The protests of fervent animal rights activists propel the circus to the brink of bankruptcy and the donkey is rudely separated from the only person concerned about his welfare.

Princess Ann travels to Rome as part of a meticulously planned publicity tour. Suffocated by her itinerary, Ann sneaks out of her embassy and heads into the streets of the capital where she meets handsome American reporter, Joe Bradley.

Patricia checks into a country hotel in Cornwall and is shocked to discover her ex-husband Idris is the manager of the establishment with his girlfriend Louise. Initial awkwardness melts as the couple confront the harsh reality of their shared past.

Nineteen-year-old door-to-door Christian missionary Thomas unwittingly blunders into a medical emergency in a nondescript two-bedroom apartment in northern Idaho. Gay college lecturer Charlie, who weighs about 600 pounds (42-plus stone), is in the throes of cardiac arrest.