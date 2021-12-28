Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

In Victorian London, illustrator Louis Wain becomes the man of the house and has to provide for his widowed mother and five sisters Caroline, Claire, Felicie, Josephine and Marie. He hires a governess Emily Richardson and love blossoms with Louis, slowly bringing him out of his shell. Louis’ pictures of cute cats catches the eye of newspaper editor Sir William Ingram and changes the public’s perception of the animals forever.

Musical of the Week

Laurent Pelly directs a sparkling staging of librettist Kelley Rourke’s abridged 90-minute English translation of Massenet’s rags to riches fairy tale Cendrillon, broadcast live from the stage of the Lincoln Centre For The Performing Arts in New York under the baton of conductor Emmanuel Villaume. Country gentleman Pandolfe marries haughty countess Madame de la Haltiere, who shows preference to her two daughters, Dorothy and Naomi, over her husband’s only child, Cinderella.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

In 1973 San Fernando Valley, 25-year-old Alana Kane is going through the motions as a photographer’s assistant when 15-year-old child star Gary Valentine makes an unabashed romantic overture. Despite the age gap, Alana agrees to go to dinner with Gary and she subsequently chaperones him to New York for a public appearance with film star Lucy Doolittle. Gary starts his own waterbed company with Alana and introduces her to his agent Mary Grady.