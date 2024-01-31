Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Novelist Elly Conway completes the manuscript for the fifth book featuring dashing secret agent Argylle. Soon after, she travels by train to see her mother accompanied by her beloved pet cat Alfie. En route, bona fide spy Aidan rescues her from knife-wielding assassins who have been ordered to kill Elly because the plot of her latest book bears a spooky similarity to real-life espionage.

Animation Of The Week

Scaredy-duck Mack spins nightmarish bedtime stories to educate his two children, Dax and Gwen, about the perils of straying from the comfort of Moose Head Pond. Mack’s loyal and quick-witted wife Pam yearns for new horizons so Mack organises a spontaneous migration south from leafy New England to Jamaica. Uncle Dan joins the airborne family expedition. Changeable weather conditions propel the flock off course and the ducks rely on the kindness of the quirky strangers.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Commandant Rudolf Hoss and wife Hedwig raise their five children, Klaus, Heidetraud, Inge-Brigitt, Hans-Jurgen and baby Annegret, less than 100 metres from the walls of the Auschwitz concentration camp. Local women help Hedwig to run the household. When Nazi high command decides to transfer Rudolf to Oranienburg, Hedwig faces the reality that she may have to relinquish her kingdom.

Also Released This Week...

Bianca isn't allowed to date anyone until her older sister Kat gets a boyfriend. When the new guy at Padua High School falls for Bianca, he hires unsuspecting sap Patrick Verona to tame the Kat and he slowly breaks down her emotional defences.

Frustrated academic Thelonious "Monk" Ellison is repeatedly told by publishers that his books aren't "black enough". He responds by churning out an outlandish work of fiction, My Pafology, under the pen name of ex-con Stagg R Leigh, which is crammed to bursting with garish racial stereotypes.

An exuberant revival of Sir Kenneth MacMillan's wildly popular ballet, which is broadcast live from the stage of the Royal Opera House in London under the baton of conductor Koen Kessels.