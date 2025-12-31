Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Singer Mike Sardina considers forming a Neil Diamond tribute act and he works with the repertoire with fellow performer Claire Stengl, anchored by the sing-along favourite Sweet Caroline. They form Lightning And Thunder and secure gigs with the help of Mike’s manager, dentist Dr Dave Watson and local concert booker Tom D’Amato. A shocking accident tears the couple’s life apart and they face a long and gruelling battle to find their way back into the spotlight.

Sci-Fi Of The Week

Hong Siu Lung has lived in seclusion with his family as members of the Qin Dynasty for 20 years. The Qin Emperor is on the brink of achieving ultimate power when a mysterious team of sharp-shooting mercenaries, wielding advanced weapons from Hong’s timeline, gatecrashes the rule of China’s first imperial dynasty. Hong and the Qin Emperor must resolve their differences from the past to present a united front and forcefully repel invaders from the future.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

In 1974, nonfiction writer Linda Rosenkrantz asks gay photographer Peter Hujar to narrate the events of his previous day in minute and exquisite detail. His recollection introduces us to trendsetters of the 1970s including fashion and portrait photographer Richard Avedon, Beat Generation poet Allen Ginsberg, critic and writer Susan Sontag and Naked Lunch creator William S Burroughs.

Also Released This Week...

A 40th anniversary rerelease of David Lynch's slick and decidedly kinky thriller. Jeffrey Beaumont yearns for a little excitement in his life. He is granted his wish when he discovers a severed human ear in a field, and joins forces with a police detective's daughter to locate the owner.

A 20th anniversary rerelease of the animated musical. A penguin called Mumble is an outcast in his Antarctica community. Unlike the other birds, poor Mumble can't sing and dance. Unable to find his heart song, Mumble embarks on a voyage of self-discovery, unleashing his musical soul and revealing affections for pretty penguin Gloria.