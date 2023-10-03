Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Single parent Victor Fielding raises his daughter Angela, 12 years after the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake. He is alarmed when Angela and her friend Katherine vanish in the woods and return three days later with no memory of their ordeal. A shocking chain of events convinces Victor that his daughter’s soul is at stake and he calls upon Chris MacNeil to help him confront an ancient evil.

Drama Of The Week

Bernie Jordan is happily settled with wife Rene at a care home managed by Judith and her team. Unfortunately, he hasn’t secured a place on the official British Royal Legion trip to France to the commemorate the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings. Bernie needs to make the trip to Normandy for personal reasons and with Rene’s blessing, he sneaks out of The Pines with a plastic carrier bag containing a fresh pair of underpants and toothbrush.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his “special military operation” in Ukraine, beginning months of conflict and bloodshed. Ukrainian journalists have been key to sharing shocking news about what is happening with the outside world. This feature documentary hunkers down with a team of local journalists in the besieged city of Mariupol as the Russian invasion begins and they witness and document the war’s manifold atrocities.

Also Released This Week...

Businessman Jim Balsillie bulldozes his way into a position of power at Research in Motion founded by Mike Lazaridis and best friend Douglas Fregin. He guides the company to a dominant market share with the BlackBerry but questionable business deals eventually bring the business down.

Operatic tenor Jonas Kaufmann appears at the Arena di Verona to mark the 100th season of the opera festival at the magnificent amphitheatre built in 30AD. He performs a programme of operatic arias and songs from films including West Side Story, accompanied by special guests.

In October 1973, Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir initially refuses to act on intelligence that suggests Egypt and Syria intend to launch a co-ordinated military offensive against Israel. On the day of Yom Kippur, fears are released and the attacks begin.