Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Months have passed since Master of the Mystic Arts Dr Stephen Strange opened a portal to other realms and allowed otherworldly beings to enter and corrupt our world. Haunted by nightmares of impending doom, Strange seeks out former Avenger Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch to help him repair the damage. They are joined by Strange’s quixotic mentor Wong and a disaffected teenager called America Chavez, who can punch open doorways between dimensions.

Comedy of the Week

Family man Martin feels ill-equipped to provide for his wife Anne and two daughters. Under the auspices of attending a conference, he leaves home, dons the furs of Viking ancestors and heads deep into a forest to live off the land and prove his worth as a hunter-gatherer. During a sortie through the forest, Martin stumbles upon a badly injured man called Musa. This stranger turns out to be a drug smuggler on the run from the law and shady associates.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

In the desert town of Arica in Chile, locals are suffering the horrific consequences of toxic waste dumped by the Swedish mining company Boliden, prompting a lawsuit. This documentary follows the community’s quest for justice including contributions from Boliden’s former head of environmental issues, Rolf Svedberg, as he prepares to testify on behalf of the company.

Also Released This Week...

Forty-year-old Kazem lives in the village of Pirkandi in Khoy County with his father and niece. He returns from a business trip to learn that his brother-in-law has sold the family orchard. The new owner's daughter gives Kazem hope of falling in love again.

Barry and Joan Grantham met in 1948 in a stage musical and fell deliriously in love as they pursued parallel careers in the theatre and on screen. More than 70 years later, they are still married. This documentary looks back over the playful couple's careers.

An aspiring film actress called Sally Bowles performs nightly at the seedy Kit Kat Club under the watchful eye of a sardonic MC. Sally falls in love with a reserved British writer called Brian Roberts during the Nazi uprising in Berlin, changing the course of both of their lives.

In May 2021, tensions between Israel and Palestine escalated, resulting in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza strip. Over the course of 11 days, more than 60 children were killed. This documentary chronicles the events of that period and tells the stories of each boy or girl who died.

Marco Armiliato conducts Franco Zeffirelli's lavish staging of Puccini's final opera, broadcast live from the stage of the Lincoln Center For The Performing Arts in New York. Princess Turandot instructs suitors that she will only marry a man, who can answer her series of riddles.

Gifted Israeli swimmer Erez travels to a remote training camp ahead of a competition that will determine the members of the Israeli Olympic team. Faced with the homophobia and prejudice, Erez strives hard to maintain focus but he is distracted by beautiful fellow swimmer Nevo.

In a companion film to One More Time With Feeling, writer-director Andrew Dominik cherishes the creative working relationship between Cave and musician and composer Warren Ellis as the two perform tracks from their last two studio albums, Ghosteen and Carnage.