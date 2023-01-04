Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

English-language remake of A Man Called Ove. Widower Otto Anderson lost his wife to cancer six months ago. Seemingly alone in the world, Otto decides to take his own life. During one suicide attempt, he is interrupted by expectant mother Marisol and her husband Tommy, who are moving into an apartment across the road. Despite Otto’s best efforts to scare off Marisol with his brusque demeanour, she encourages him to rediscover the simple joys of living.

Drama of the Week

Mamie Till-Mobley lives in a middle class, all-black neighbourhood of 1955 Chicago with her 14-year-old son Emmett. The boy visits his cousins in Mississippi and violates an unspoken code of conduct by paying 21-year-old white shopkeeper Carolyn Bryant a compliment. In the dead of night, Carolyn’s hot-headed husband Roy and accomplices drag Emmett from his cousins’ home and lynch the teenager. A grief-stricken Mamie fights for justice.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

For generations, the Sole family have harvested fruit on their land based on a verbal agreement with original owners, the Pinyols. Quimet Sole and his wife Dolors are the current caretakers of tradition, supported by their three children, Roger, Mariona and Iris, and grandfather Rogelio. When the current head of the Pinyol clan reneges on the handshake deal and instigates a plan to cut down trees and install solar panels, the Soles are faced with the prospect of eviction from their home.

Also Released This Week...

Recorded live in 2022 at the 3Arena in Dublin as part of an extensive tour of the UK and Ireland, this concert film features the Dutch violinist and conductor with the 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra for an uplifting programme of waltzes, party tunes and romantic melodies.

In December 1980, Empire cinema manager Donald Ellis is embroiled in a grubby affair with duty manager Hilary Small behind the back of his wife Brenda. A new member of staff called Stephen jolts Hilary out of her rut as racial tensions explode on the streets.

Haunted by his deficiencies as a father, ageing mob heavy Cuda takes pity on 15-year-old runaway Billie, who is shoplifting to survive on the streets of Miami. Billie is abducted by a child sex trafficking ring and Cuda resolves to rescue the girl by forcibly biting the hand that feeds him.

Sara is painfully self-conscious about her weight and a clique of girls in town mercilessly targets her insecurities. After one horrific incident of humiliation, Sara is sole witness to an enigmatic stranger kidnapping one of her tormentors. Sara faces a moral dilemma about reporting the crime.

During a rainstorm, a woodcutter and a priest seek shelter from the deluge beneath the Rashomon gate. To pass the time, they discuss recent shocking events, which unfold in flashback from four contrasting perspectives.