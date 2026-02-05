Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Planning & Strategy Department savant Linda Liddle is denied the promotion she was promised in favour of chauvinistic newcomer Donovan. New CEO Bradley Preston repeatedly bullies and belittles Linda but she has the last laugh when the company’s private jet crashes and his fate rests in the hands of the only other survivor: Linda. She possesses the skills to build a shelter, collect rainwater and hunt a wild boar. As days pass, tension escalates between Bradley and Linda.

Comedy Of The Week

Roman is devastated when his gay identical twin, Rocky, is killed on the streets of Portland in a hit and run. After a fraught funeral alongside his mother Lisa, Roman attends a bereavement support group for twins who have lost their siblings and he meets Dennis. The pair bond and Dennis introduces Roman to his work colleague Marcie. Romance blossoms, which sparks Dennis’s jealousy, and tension between the two men explodes with the disclosure of a secret.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

As a young girl, Lidia witnesses the abuse that her father Mike inflicts on her older sister Claudia. Their alcoholic mother Dorothy is a silent observer to the horrors behind closed doors until Claudia runs away, abandoning Lidia to her father’s unwanted and sickening advances. As she blossoms into an emotionally volatile woman, Lidia seeks to exorcise demons through the written word and by working as a teacher. She seeks solace with older sister Claudia and unsuitable men like Devin.

Also Released This Week...

Maid and confidante Hero tends to the needs of her mistress Cherry. The master of the house, Jerome, blames his wife for not providing him with an heir. When Jerome is called away on business, he makes a wager with Lord Manfred that his wife will remain faithful if he leaves her.

Hamlet returns to England to mourn his father, the CEO of Elsinore Property who has died at the age of 77. The shell-shocked son learns plans are already afoot for his uncle Claudius to marry his mother Gertrude just days after losing her husband.

Absent parent Folarin returns unexpectedly to the village where his wife is raising their two sons, Aki and Remi. The boys are glad to see their father and they join him on a madcap expedition into the capital as law and order threatens to break down.

A revival of resident choreographer Wayne McGregor's critically acclaimed ballet triptych inspired by the landmark novels Mrs Dalloway, Orlando and The Waves and set to music by Max Richter, which is broadcast live from the stage of the Royal Opera House in London.

Maya's anguish reaches a crescendo as she battles for supremacy against blood-crazed killers Dollface, Man In The Mask and Pin-Up Girl and learns if she can trust Sheriff Rotter and town resident Gregory.