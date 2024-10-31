Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Sister Barnes and Sister Paxton are missionaries of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who gladly travel door to door to share their devotion to the Lord under the guidance of Elder Kennedy. The two young women knock at the door of the warm and welcoming Mr Reed, whose wife is busy in the kitchen. He invites them inside and the sisters unknowingly become ensnared in a deadly game of cat-and-mouse with a predator who will test their faith to breaking point.

Comedy Of The Week

Brighton Beach stripper Anora Mikheeva works at a high-end Manhattan club frequented by men with wealth and influence. She uses her knowledge of the Russian language to befriend Ivan Zakharov, son of a Russian oligarch who leaves destruction in his wake and relies on godfather Toros and hired henchmen to clean up his mess. Ivan becomes smitten with Anora, pays her handsomely to pose as his girlfriend Pretty Woman-stylee, and the couple elope to Las Vegas to marry in one of the chapels.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

In 1974, long-running violence between Greek and Turkish communities on Cyprus led to a contentious partitioning of the feuding factions. The Mediterranean island was split between Turkish Northern Cyprus and the Greek Cypriot Republic of Cyprus, and these deep divisions remain after 50 years of failed negotiations. A feature-length documentary sheds fresh light on the so-called “Cyprus problem” and candidly addresses Britain’s role in the conflict.

Also Released This Week...

In 1940, single mother Rita reluctantly evacuates her young son George to the countryside to keep him safe from the Nazi onslaught. The strong-headed tyke leaps off the train outside of London and proceeds to walk back home to be reunited with his mother.

In 2024, the National Gallery in London brings together Van Gogh's most popular paintings from around the world for the largest exhibition of his work held in the UK, focusing on his years in the south of France where he revolutionised his style.

A 4K restoration of Charles Vidor's steamy 1946 thriller. Gambler Johnny Farrell attempts to cheat at blackjack in Buenos Aires. Casino owner Ballin Mundson hires him to ensure other gamblers don't pull off the same deceptions and to keep an eye on his wife Gilda.

Former kamikaze pilot Koichi Shikishima returns to the smouldering ruins of Tokyo where Allied bombs have killed his parents. To numb his survivor's guilt, the pilot clears mines from waters surrounding Japan. When Godzilla makes land, Koichi vows to avenge the fallen.

Devoted family man Justin Kemp is sequestered to serve on the jury of a high-profile murder trial. Leaving his wife Ally each morning, Justin listens intently to the evidence and struggles with a serious moral dilemma that could either free the accused killer or secure their conviction.

The hard-fought race to glory at the League Of Legends World Championships reaches a thrilling crescendo on November 2 when the two best teams compete on the action-oriented role-playing game in front of a passionate crowd at the O2 Arena in London.

Relive a special 25th anniversary performance of the globe-conquering musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber (music) and Charles Hart (lyrics) with Richard Stilgoe (book and additional lyrics), recorded live in 2011 on the stage of the Royal Albert Hall in London.

To mark its 20th anniversary, a 4K restoration of director James Wan's white-knuckle serial killer thriller unspools its cryptic plot again. Dr Gordon and photographer Adam wake to find themselves chained to opposite sides of a darkened room, in the middle of which lies the decaying body of a man who appears to have shot himself. The two strangers soon realise they are the latest victims of deranged serial killer Jigsaw.

In 1985, Bill Furlong works as a coal merchant in the Irish town of New Ross, providing for his wife Eileen and five daughters. Dark secrets connected to the local convent run by Mother superior Sister Mary force Bill to confront shattering truths close to home.

A feature-length documentary portrait of the New York-born actor, tracing his rise to stardom from humble origins to become the title character of the blockbusting Superman series. The film combines previously unseen intimate home movies, personal archive material and interviews.

A blow to the head robs Santa Claus of his memory and he labours under the illusion that he is a big screen hero called SuperKlaus. Eleven-year-old tech-savvy tyke Billie and a robot companion join forces with elf-xecutive assistant Leo to restore Santa's memory.