Blockbuster Of The Week

Santa Claus materialises down the chimney of greedy matriarch Gertrude Lightstone just as criminal mastermind Mr Scrooge storms the mansion with an army of goons to steal 300 million US dollars from the Lightstone family vault. They take hostages including Gertrude’s son Jason, his wife Linda and their young daughter Trudy. When Santa discovers innocent believer Trudy is in peril, he reluctantly takes matters into his white-gloved hands.

Thriller of the Week

Writer Bruce Cogburn lives in booze-soaked seclusion on the outskirts of Almas Perdidas in California. It has been 25 years since his controversial debut The Infernal Machine was infamously pulled from shelves after a 17-year-old shooter claimed the book compelled him to pull the trigger. A barrage of handwritten letters from a die-hard fan sparks Bruce’s paranoia and he acquires a guard dog for added protection.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Plucky teenager Lokita and her younger brother Tori have escaped Benin for a supposedly brighter future in Liege. Unfortunately, they are heavily in debt to people smugglers Justine and Firmin, and Lokita faces an uphill battle to prove that Tori is really her sibling. When Lokita makes a desperate deal with Betim to solve her troubles, the children are temporarily separated with potentially catastrophic consequences.

Also Released This Week...

American expat Rick Blaine runs a cafe in the centre of town, where Europeans often come to obtain exit visas. When old flame Ilsa and her husband turn up in Casablanca, Rick faces an agonising moral dilemma.

A fun-filled adaptation of the rags-to-riches pantomime recorded in front of a live audience at the Congress Theatre in Eastbourne. Dick Whittington and his trusty cat travel to London for the magic of a Christmas parade led by the Lord Mayor.

When their father Oscar dies and their mother Emilie marries the tyrannical bishop Edvard Vergerus, poor Fanny and Alexander become prisoners in their own attic. The children find the courage to reunite the fractured family and to break the cycle of intimidation and abuse.

Kermit The Frog and co put their comedic spin on Dickens's festive fable in which miserly money lender Ebenezer Scrooge learns a valuable lesson about seasonal joy from the Ghost Of Christmas Past, the Ghost Of Christmas Present and the Ghost Of Christmas Yet To Come.

A live performance of Peter Wright's classic festive production set to Tchaikovsky's score, broadcast from the stage of the Royal Opera House in London under the baton of conductor Barry Wordsworth. Loosely based on a story by ETA Hoffmann, The Nutcracker opens with a lively party on Christmas Eve.

Friends Daisy, Dina, Lola and Mari savour the final days of the holidays before reality bites and they face life in different middle schools. Congregating at their favourite tree in the woods, the girls discover the body of a dead man in the bushes.

The driver of a chemical tanker collides with a train on the outskirts of a leafy 1980s college town. Official order an immediate evacuation to minimise casualties from the "airborne toxic event". College professor Jack and his ragtag clan bundle into the family's station wagon.