Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Dr Michael Morbius is afflicted with a rare blood disorder. He has dedicated his life to saving others from suffering the same fate like his good friend Milo. In pursuit of a medical breakthrough, he takes a dangerous gamble that revitalises his ravaged body. Michael’s fiancee, Martine Bancroft, is astounded by the physical transformation but his newfound strength comes at a terrifying price. Michael must hunt and drink human blood to feed the darkness that has been unleashed inside him.

Animation of the Week

Master pickpocket Mr Wolf and his crew Mr Piranha, Mr Snake, Ms Tarantula and Mr Shark live in a world where man and nature co-exist in uneasy harmony. Guinea pig philanthropist Professor Rupert Marmalade IV encourages Mr Wolf to howl in the face of evolution and perform good deeds rather than criminal acts. When the larcenous lupine experiences joy from helping others, he begins to seriously question the mistakes of his past.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Freshman Alex Dall is an academic high-flier with a full scholarship to Wellington University, who continually pushes herself to out-perform her peers. Alex’s laidback girlfriend Dani urges her to calm down, fearful that she will burn out, but Alex continues on her self-destructive course. She sets her sights on winning a seat in the lead varsity boat of the rowing team – a battle of body and mind that will take an extreme physical and psychological toll.

Also Released This Week...

In an image-conscious modern age fuelled by social media, sinister plastic surgeon Dr Coppelius beguiles residents of a town with the promise of superficial beauty. Swan vows to protect her community from harm and she executes an ingenious plan to rescue her beloved Franz.

Max defies the odds to become the first city denizen shortlisted for the coveted role of master rabbit. Soon after, the golden egg loses its lustre, indicating that Easter is in peril. Duplicitous rabbit Leo intends to spoil the festivities by persuading foxes to steal Easter eggs.

Sonic the blue hedgehog lives in Green Hills with sheriff Tom Wachowski and his veterinarian wife Maddie, blissfully unaware that Dr Ivo Robotnik is about the wreak havoc again. The deranged scientist seeks a powerful emerald and joins forces with Knuckles the red echidna to unearth the gem.

Thirtysomething Kate is deeply disenchanted with her job at a benefits office in Ramsgate, where she suffers verbal abuse from the clientele. Swaggering ex-con Blond walks into her office, flirts unabashedly during their meeting and invites her on a date.