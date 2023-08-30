Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Former government assassin Robert McCall has found relief from past sins by doling out rough justice on behalf of the weak, vulnerable and oppressed. During a retreat in southern Italy, Robert makes new friends and is shocked when they are targeted by the local crime boss. Unable to turn a blind eye to the deadly threat, Robert single-handedly takes on the mafia to protect his friends from further harm.

Horror of the Week

Eight-year-old Peter is emotionally distant from his parents Mark and Caro. They are oblivious to relentless bullying suffered by their son at school. Following an argument with his parents about trick or treating at Halloween, Peter hears noises in the walls of his bedroom, which Mark and Carol dismiss as wild youthful imaginings. Peter listens intently and he hears a voice, who identifies herself as Sarah. She begs the boy to help her escape her prison.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Narcissistic movie director Tomas is married to artist Martin, who has reluctantly agreed to an open relationship to feed his husband’s need for adoration. At a bar, Tomas meets teacher Agathe and they sleep together, a dalliance which he proudly shares with Martin. This moment of lust catalyses something deeper and Tomas contemplates pushing the self-destruct button on his marriage to pursue his feelings for Agathe.

Also Released This Week...

Dartmoor-born farmer Michael and fun-loving veterinarian Jeffrey are long-time friends because of their respective jobs. When foot and mouth disease (FMD) casts a deadly shadow over the UK and millions of livestock are slaughtered, the bond between the two men is strained to breaking point.

To mark its 30th anniversary, Steven Spielberg's dino-blockbuster based on the book by Michael Crichton roars back onto the big screen in 4K for the first time. Paleontologist Dr Alan Grant, paleobotanist Dr Ellie Sattler and chaos mathematician Dr Ian Malcolm are trapped inside a malfunctioning theme park full of genetically cloned dinosaurs.

Andreas Homoki directs a visually stunning production of Puccini's impassioned love story with stage design courtesy of Michael Levine, which was recorded live on the shore of Lake Constance in Bregenz under the baton of conductor Enrique Mazzola.

Justine and Michael are preparing to tie the knot at a romantic castle wedding masterminded by her sister Claire. However, tensions flare between Justine's divorced parents, Dexter and Gaby, and the bride and groom also bicker.

Homeland Security Investigations special agent Tim Ballard arrests anyone involved in the possession or distribution of child pornography. He poses as a paedophile to gain the trust of one predator and rescue trafficked child Miguel. The boy pleads with Tim to rescue his sister Rocio.

Elderly patriarch Shukichi Hirayama and his wife Tomi make the arduous journey into the city to visit their children, but the young ones are all wrapped up in their own busy lives.