Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, conniving director of the CIA, sets a deadly trap for Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Alexei Shostakov aka Red Guardian, Ava Starr aka Ghost, Antonia Dreykov aka Taskmaster and super soldier John Walker. Individually, these misfits don’t stand a chance against the might of the political establishment and the criminal underworld. However, the tentatively christened Thunderbolts can stand tall as a single unit as they embark on a daredevil mission to confront the past.

Drama Of The Week

Named after a siren of the sea from Greek mythology, 18-year-old Parthenope is aware of the power she wields by virtue of her looks. Her brother Raimondo is in her spell and he resents the interest shown by local lad Sandrino in his sister. Parthenope contemplates a life on the screen where her youth and beauty can be immortalised forever but fate conspires to propel her in a different direction.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

In the summer of 1990, Maren, her partner Robert and their friend Volker stumble upon a forgotten fortune in East German currency. The windfall, discarded in government storage, will be worthless once divisions between east and west are healed to affirm a single sovereign state. Maren, Robert and Volker join forces with friends and neighbours to orchestrate a hare-brained scheme to trade the soon-to-be-defunct cash for goods.

Also Released This Week...

Recorded live in Lisbon, this concert film combines footage from the highly theatrical Cornucopia world tour to spotlight the albums Fossora and Utopia. Original animation by Tobias Gremmler and the work of co-creative director of visuals James Merry create an immersive backdrop.

A 50th anniversary rerelease of Monty Python's parody of Arthurian legend. King Arthur and his loyal squire Patsy search for the Holy Grail in the company of the Knights Of The Round Table including Sir Bedevere the Wise, Sir Lancelot the Brave, Sir Galahad the Pure and Sir Robin the Not-Quite-So-Brave-As-Sir-Lancelot.

David Attenborough narrates a feature-length documentary, which relates the vital importance of the world's oceans to the future of life on Earth. Reflecting on his many decades in front of the camera, Sir David discloses why the stability of our planet relies on healthy oceans.