Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Beekeeper Teddy Gatz has spent years identifying markers that reveal if someone is truly human or an otherworldly interloper known as an Andromedan. His studies spotlight Michelle Fuller, CEO of pharmaceutical company Auxolith, as a parasitic invader. Aided by his sweet-natured cousin Don, Teddy kidnaps Michelle from outside her home and holds her captive in his basement. They shave off her hair and torture Michelle ahead of the forthcoming lunar eclipse.

Thriller Of The Week

Ash is a silent fixer, who supports and protects whistleblowers that have stolen evidence of corporate malfeasance. Using a relay service to conceal his voice and identity, Ash acts as an invisible go-between, negotiating terms that ensure his client escapes punishment in return for keeping evidence under lock and key. Bioengineering company employee Sarah Grant reaches out to Ash through an intermediary and he cautiously takes up her case.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Orsolya is a bailiff in the Transylvanian city of Cluj, who works on behalf of the government and is often flanked by police officers to carry out her duties. She returns to visit an unhoused man, who has taken up residence in the maintenance room of a building that is about to go on the market. Orsolya forcefully requests that he vacates the property. The man subsequently commits suicide and Orsolya is racked with guilt about her role in his demise.

Also Released This Week...

A 40th anniversary rerelease of the first chapter in the blockbuster trilogy. Young buck Marty McFly travels back in time courtesy of Dr Emmett Brown and his DeLorean time machine, and comes face to face with his own parents in 1950s America.

K-pop girl group Huntr/x comprising Rumi, Mira and Zoey are the latest in a long line of demon hunters, who use their musical voices to create a barrier that separates the demonic Honmoon from humans. As Rumi begins to lose her voice, five demons form a rival boy band to Huntr/x.

In the 1930s, the High Commissioner for Palestine, Arthur Wauchope, is charged with upholding the terms of the 1917 Balfour Declaration, which promise Palestine will become

Jonathan Lo conducts Frederick Ashton's final full-length ballet, broadcast live from the stage of at the Royal Opera House in London. Incorporating a Lancashire clog and maypole dance, this joyful celebration of Suffolk country life stars Francesca Hayward as widow Lise opposite Marcelino Sambe.

Twelve long, painful years have passed since the disappearance of Riley Brennan, host of the Paranormal Paranoids. Older sister Mia reignites the search for Riley and the shadowy history of Shelby Oaks reveals a sinister connection to her turbulent childhood.