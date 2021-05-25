Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Young grifter Estella is determined to make her name in the world of fashion during the punk rock revolution in 1970s London. She befriends thieves Jasper and Horace and the enterprising trio survives on the streets of the capital thanks to wit and guile. Estella’s sartorial elegance catches the eye of ferociously haute fashion doyenne Baroness von Hellman. The relationship between the two women gives birth to Estella’s raucous alter ego, Cruella.

Horror Of The Week

Paranormal investigators Ed Warren and his wife Lorraine have witnessed multiple manifestations of evil that have tested their strength and resolve to the limit. For their latest case, they must fight for the soul of a boy called Arne Johnson. The assignment gains worldwide attention when, for the first time in US history, a murder suspect claims demonic possession as a defence.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Skilled cook Otis Figowitz aka Cookie is travelling west through Oregon Territory with a group of fur trappers when he crosses paths with Chinese immigrant King-Lu, who is wanted for murder. The two men bond over their mutual love of food and they hatch a hare-brained scheme to establish a small-scale bakery using milk stolen under a cloak of darkness from the region’s only cow, owned by wealthy landowner Chief Factor.

Also Released This Week...

Artists and filmmakers Dan Edelstyn and Hilary Powell address the inequality of debt in a playful documentary, which encourages one community to create their own currency and opens a new bank to monitor the creation of money and debt in our economy.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Billie Eilish released her first music with her older brother Finneas when she was 13 years old. This revealing documentary follows the singer-songwriter as she writes, records and releases her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

Out of the blue, a strange-looking couple adopt Earwig from the orphanage and spirit the girl away to a house in a nearby town. The woman, Bella Yaga, confides she is a witch and needs Earwig to become an assistant in her spell-casting laboratory.

French actress Francoise Cremont aka Frankie beckons her loved ones to a summer retreat in Sintra, Portugal as she faces the possibility that she may not win her hard-fought battle against cancer. Over the course of a single day, Frankie shares secrets and fears with family and friends.

Twenty-something British-Pakistani tourist Ben is cruelly rebuffed by his girlfriend Helen and he finds himself heartbroken in Granada. Determined to push himself out of his comfort zone, Ben befriends backpacker Amelia and she introduces him to the vibrant international student scene.

Dapper gentleman thief Arsene Lupin III attempts to pilfer a mysterious diary from a memorial exhibition only to be thwarted be a female security guard. He vows to unlock the secrets of archaeologist Bresson's diary before shadowy forces can harness its power to resurrect the Third Reich.

Evelyn Abbott, her deaf daughter Regan, son Marcus and the baby abandon the family home to face the terrors of the outside world. As they venture in silence through the post-apocalyptic wilderness, the Abbott family realises the otherworldly predators might not be the biggest threat to survival.

During a visit to his bullying father Alan and emotionally bruised mother for a belated birthday lunch, airport security guard Joseph bites down on a glass of water, filling his mouth with bloody shards of glass. The burst of intense pain propels Joseph on to the crowded streets of London.

Catherine lives with her husband Dan in the countryside, drawing envious glances as a picture perfect couple in a cosy rural retreat. When the wife discovers an unpleasant secret about her spouse, she takes a knife to Dan and commits cold-blooded murder.