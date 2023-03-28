Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Lute-playing bard Edgin and his surrogate sister, exiled barbarian Holga, recruit self-doubting sorcerer Simon and incorrigible rogue Forge to steal the fabled Scroll of Reawakening. The plan backfires and Edgin is incarcerated with Holga in the giant panopticon of Revel’s End on charges of grand larceny and skulduggery. A daring prison break shepherds Edgin and Holga to the seemingly impenetrable vault of Castle Never for a new hare-brained heist.

Animation of the Week

Beneath the shifting sands of the mighty pyramids, the Pharaoh presides over a secret afterlife for Egyptian mummies. In this subterranean kingdom, the Pharaoh calls upon Hathor, goddess of love, to help his daughter Princess Nefer find a worthy suitor and her messenger, a fiery phoenix, chooses charioteer Thut. Fame-seeking archaeologist Lord Sylvester Carnaby steals the royal family’s wedding ring and the soon-to-be-weds give chase along with Thut’s younger brother Sekhem.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

French couple Antoine and Olga feel comfortable in their chosen home of a Galician village in rural Spain but the locals consider the couple outsiders. A focal point for this simmering hostility is brothers Lorenzo and Xan, who hope to make money from a planned wind farm. Unfortunately, Antoine and Olga vote against the construction of a wind turbine, sparking full-blooded conflict with the siblings.

Also Released This Week...

In 1984, renegade Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro attempts to oversee a game-changing partnership between rookie athlete Michael Jordan and Nike's fledgling basketball division. The team have to persuade Michael's mother Deloris, who knows the true worth of her son's talent.

Ten-pin bowling Jeff Lebowski, known affectionately as The Dude, is mistakenly kidnapped by thugs believing him to be millionaire philanthropist Jeffrey Lebowski. Consequently, the penniless lackadaisical Lebowski becomes embroiled in a web of intrigue and murder.

Rooster Toto and his wife Di are delighted to welcome two golden eggs into the world. The children are snatched from the nest and spirited away to a gourmet food event in Africa. Toto, Di and pals give chase and they encounter a menagerie of madcap critters.

Daniele Rustioni conducts Robert Carsen's celebrated staging of Verdi's final opera inspired by Shakespeare's The Merry Wives Of Windsor, broadcast live from the stage of the Lincoln Centre For The Performing Arts in New York.

Henk Rogers, founder of Tokyo-based Bullet-Proof Software, persuades his bank manager to agree a loan of three million dollars to secure licencing rights for Tetris for Japan. The deal will allow Henk to produce Tetris for Nintendo to coincide with a hush-hush launch of the GameBoy.

High school student Hodaka Morishima writes for an occult magazine in Tokyo. He receives a tip-off about a bright-eyed girl called Hina Amano, who demonstrates can apparently control the weather and ushers bright sunshine for a few hours through concentrated prayer.