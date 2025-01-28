Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Iris nervously accompanies her boyfriend Josh to a weekend getaway with friends, hosted at the country home of sleazy Russian businessman Sergey, who claims to have “fingers in many pots”. Sergey is currently dating Josh’s friend Kat and she is strangely cold and hostile towards Iris. The home is remote, situated in unspoilt wilderness several miles from the nearest neighbours, guaranteeing peace and quiet for the gang including Josh’s friend Eli and his foodie boyfriend Patrick.

Drama Of The Week

Pansy lives with her henpecked plumber husband Curtley and unemployed adult son Moses, both of whom are easy targets for her percolating rage. They suffer her tirades in melancholic silence. In stark contrast, Pansy’s sister Chantelle is a warm and outgoing hairdresser and single mother, who cheerfully embraces noise and mess as she raises daughters Aleisha and Kayla. A Mother’s Day celebration unites two branches of the family under one roof and sparks fly.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Catholic school student Totsuko Hirugashi has the ability to see the “colours” of people around her and she is drawn to the blue aura of former honour student Kimi Sakunaga. The one-time star pupil has unexpectedly dropped out of school but Totsuko glimpses brightness and forms a band with Kimi. They recruit a third member, green-spirited Rui Kagehira, who has a passion for music but hides his heart’s desire from his mother. Together, the trio discover themselves through their music.

Also Released This Week...

David Tennant plays the title role in Shakespeare's psychological thriller for the first time, recorded live on the stage of the Donmar Warehouse in London under the direction of Max Webster. On the battlefields, Macbeth encounters a trio of witches, who predict his rise.

To mark the 40th anniversary of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schonberg's blockbuster musical adaptation of Victor Hugo's novel, relive a recorded 2019 performance of the show on the stage of the Gielgud Theatre in London.

At 10pm on October 11, 1975, producer Lorne Michaels whirls around the NBC Studios building in the run-up to going live at 11.30pm with the first episode of his comedy sketch show Saturday Night. Special guests seek Michaels' counsel as his wildly production spirals out of control.

Young producer Geoffrey Mason begins the early morning shift covering the 1972 Munich Summer Olympics for ABC Sports when gunshots ring out across the Olympic village. News wires spring to action and Geoff and the team learn that Israeli athletes have been taken hostage.