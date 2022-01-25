Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Koala Buster Moon hopes to impress arctic wolf Jimmy Crystal, CEO of Crystal Entertainment, with his troupe of gifted singers including maternal pig Rosita and her flamboyant dancing partner Gunter, porcupine punk rocker Ash and gorilla Johnny. Nothing piques Crystal’s interest until Gunter pitches an outlandish sci-fi-themed spectacular that would bring lion rock star Clay Calloway back to the stage after a 15-year hiatus. Crystal gives Buster three weeks to pull together the ambitious show.

Drama of the Week

Expectant mothers Janis and Ana meet by chance at hospital as they prepare to deliver their first children. The two women approach their birth with very different mindsets but the same happy resolution. A bond is formed and Janis and Ana continue to support each other as they embark on their journeys of single motherhood with very different, emotionally shattering outcomes.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

A timely documentary reflects on the theme of forced migration by focusing on an anonymous and powerful man, who leaves an indelible mark on Georgian society. The elusive figure purchases centuries old trees from communities along the country’s coast and transports the majestic specimens – some as tall as a 15-storey building – to his private garden by water. The landscape around each tree is often ripped apart to safely convey the tree to its final destination.

Also Released This Week...

After he is injured and hospitalised, former soldier Tomaz meets Magda, who needs someone to renovate the rundown home she shares with her elderly, invalid mother in exchange for board and meals. Tomaz agrees and quickly senses that something malevolent lurks inside the house.

At the Acropolis of Athens, actor Bill Murray joins world renowned cellist Jan Vogler for a special evening of music, literature, and poetry including pieces by JS Bach, Van Morrison, Walt Whitman, Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim.

A powerful businessman is killed during a meeting with Watanabe, president of the Black Dragon Gang. The door to the meeting room was locked. Chinatown detectives Tang Ren and Qin Feng join forces with Japanese investigator Noda Hiroshi to unravel the intricacies of the case.

In 1970, Edward Gierek secures the position of First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Polish United Workers' Party (PZPR). Supported by his wife Stanislawa, Gierek positions himself as a man of the people in the aftermath of protests, which threatened to undermine the Prime Minister.

Baritone Quinn Kelsey sings the role of the deformed court jester in Bartlett Sher's powerful staging of Giuseppe Verdi's drama of revenge and deceit, broadcast live from the stage of the Lincoln Centre For The Performing Arts in New York.

Radiohead's Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Sons Of Kemet's Tom Skinner aka new band The Smile play three consecutive live shows in 24 hours in London's Docklands at Magazine London to a seated audience in the round, which are broadcast in real time via livestream courtesy of director Paul Dugdale.