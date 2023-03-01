Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Adonis Creed retires from boxing as the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world to devote more time to his musician wife Bianca and their daughter Amara. When childhood friend Damian Anderson resurfaces after a stint behind bars with a talent for speaking loudly with his fists, Creed is lured back into the ring to settle an old score.

Drama of the Week

Leo and Remi are both 13 years old and completely inseparable, as close as blood brothers. As the start of a new school year beckons, the boys are unprepared for the intense pressures of burgeoning adolescence and the impact this will have on their fraternal bond. Emotions spiral out of control and there are unexpected and far-reaching consequences for Leo, Remi and their respective families.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Filmmaker Marie Liden meets William, who has retreated from society for over a decade and lives alone in a remote cottage under layers of protective fabric which give him the appearance of a ghost. William’s loved ones are devoted to finding a way to save their son. The film explores the devastating impact of electromagnetic hypersensitivity on one family, intercut with excerpts from William’s private video diaries and home movies.

Also Released This Week...

A sparkling 4K restoration of Sidney Poitier's 1972 directorial debut about a former Union Army Cavalry sergeant who becomes a scout for freed slaves heading to the Colorado frontier and protects the group from merciless bounty hunters.

Born in Allegheny, Pennsylvania, painter Mary Cassatt famously sketched, printed and painted myriad images of mothers and children but never married or raised a family herself. This documentary explores an artist whose career was full of contradictions.

Documentary about fashion designer Amy Powney of label Mother of Pearl, who seeks to create a genuinely sustainable clothing collection from the fields where raw materials are harvested to the finished garment.

Widowed hairdresser Danny loses her home in southern California but softens the blow for her eight-year-old daughter Wes by pretending they are going to be camping outdoors for fun. Danny intends to work hard to get them off the streets but weeks in the sweltering heat take a toll.

Korean criminals arrested in the Philippines are herded onto a cargo ship in Manila, bound for the port of Busan. More than 20 detectives accompany the reprobates on the seabound journey. En route, the criminals plan a daring escape but something dangerous lurks below deck.

Filmmakers Camilla Hal and Jennifer Tiexiera turn the camera on fellow documentarians, exploring the experience of taking part in non-fiction films from the past 30 years including Capturing The Friedmans, Hoop Dreams, The Square, The Staircase and The Wolfpack.