Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Dr Rose Cotter leads a consultation with a disturbed patient, Laura Weaver, who claims she is the only person who can see a pernicious threat. During the session, a rictus grin becomes affixed to Laura’s face before she takes her own life. Against the advice of colleague Dr Morgan Desai, Rose probes Laura’s case. She finds evidence of other victims, who complained that a dark entity smiled at them before they took their own lives. Rose fears she is being stalked by the same demonic force.

Drama of the Week

Widowed cleaning lady Ada Harris works tirelessly in 1957 London. She becomes obsessed with a Christian Dior dress belonging to one of her clients and she fantasises about owning her own piece of haute couture. Ada receives a war widow’s pension and she resolves to realise her dream by travelling to Paris to purchase a dress directly from Christian Dior. The fashion house’s haughty director Claudine Colbert resents the intrusion of a cleaning lady during Dior’s 10th anniversary collection.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

The Sonic Catering Institute pioneers the art of recording the sounds of food stuffs. The institute’s director Jan Stevens welcomes journalist Stones to document the facility’s ground-breaking work. For his article, Stones focuses on an avant-garde collective comprising Elle di Elle, Billy and Lamina, who stage elaborate performance art pieces at the institute to adoring audiences.

Also Released This Week...

A remixed and re-edited 4K version of Jon Small's 1990 concert film shot in 16mm colour, capturing the singer-songwriter performing live at the iconic stadium in The Bronx. A previously unseen performance of Uptown Girl is included in the rerelease alongside interviews with Joel and behind the scenes footage.

In March 2020, the UK goes into lockdown and the cast and crew of a feature film are sent home to weather the coming storm. Actors suddenly have no audience and the production's heads of department are separated from their set, equipment, props and costumes.

Fast-rising figure skater Emma is crestfallen when she fails an important jump on the ice that could propel her sporting career to new heights. In the midst of a crisis of confidence, she meets Mimmi and a spark of attraction leads the couple into bed.

Twentysomething Chickie Donohue lives in 1967 New York City with his parents while his friends serve in the Vietnam War. He jokingly suggests he could boost morale by travelling to the frontline with a consignment of American beer. A light-hearted jest becomes a stark reality.

Emily Burns directs Richard Bean and Oliver Chris's rollicking comedy based on Richard Brinsley Sheridan's The Rivals, which was recorded live on the stage of the National Theatre in London. In July 1940, dashing pilot Jack Absolute flies home to woo old flame Lydia Languish.

Koen Kessels conducts a live broadcast from the Royal Opera House in London of Kenneth MacMillan's daring ballet inspired by true events, set to Franz Liszt's haunting score. Ryoichi Hirano dances the role of Crown Prince Rudolf of Austria-Hungary, who harbours a deep fascination with the dead.

King Ghezo presides over the West African kingdom of Dahomey in 1823, in direct opposition to the slave traders of the Oyo Empire. He entrusts the realm's fate to General Nanisca and an all-female group of warriors called the Agojie.