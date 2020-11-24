Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Loss adjuster Martin Dyer is dedicated to his work, tirelessly assessing other people’s problems. He ignores the disrepair of his marriage to wife Angie until she announces that she is leaving him for a dapper loan shark. A bad day gets progressively worse as Martin fulfils several appointments with flirtatious widow Margaret Rogerton-Sykes, a female escort and a corrupt doctor. At his lowest ebb, Martin attends the funeral of a client where he meets teenage thief, whose unexpected kindness sparks the loss adjuster back to life.

Musical Of The Week

To herald a very different Christmas season, Welsh mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins OBE hosts a pre-recorded holiday concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London in the company of special guests. To accompany a programme of seasonal favourites and carols, Jenkins welcomes contributions from actors Vanessa Redgrave and Bill Nighy, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, Italian tenor Alberto Urso, American Broadway star Marisha Wallace and English National Ballet Lead Principal Erina Takahashi.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Corporate assassin Tasya Vos takes control of other people’s bodies using brain-implant technology. She is hired by Reid Parse to seize control of technology company Zoothroo, run by his bullying stepfather, ruthless businessman John Parse. The plan is to control the body of Colin Reid, who is dating John’s daughter Ava, and kill the old man and Ava at a forthcoming dinner party, clearing the path for Reid’s boardroom coronation. Unfortunately, the assassination doesn’t unfold as intended.