Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Twenty-five years after Indiana Jones and British professor Basil Shaw stole one half of the fabled Archimedes Dial from Nazi Colonel Weber and superstitious doctor Jurgen Voller, Basil’s spirited daughter Helena gatecrashes Indy’s retirement party, convinced she can complete her father’s work. Alas, a supposedly reformed Voller, trigger-happy right-hand man Klaber and US government agent Mason also seek the relic, which is rumoured to act as a compass for fissures in time.

Animation of the Week

Shy teenager Ruby Gillman is a kraken who lives on dry land in Oceanside with parents Arthur and Agatha and her younger brother Sam. The family has blue skin and gills but tells the coastal community’s residents that they look different because they hail from Canada. A failed prom proposal culminates in Ruby plunging into the sea and she finally learns her destiny to inherit the throne from her imperious Grandmahmah.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

On April 1 1976 as America continued bicentennial events to mark the creation of an independent republic, Matt Tannenbaum legally took ownership of The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts. In autumn 2019, documentarian AB Zax began filming at The Bookstore, hoping to capture the pivotal role that Tannenbaum and his shop played in Lenox. Instead, cameras continued to roll through Covid and lockdowns as the shop faced permanent closure and a small town rallied to protect Tannenbaum.

Also Released This Week...

Strong-willed mother Rose chooses to leave the Ivory Coast in the late 1980s with her children, 10-year-old Jean and five-year-old Ernest. The family heads to Paris and moves in with relatives in a cramped apartment.

Irish whistleblower Maureen Kearney exposes top secret deals in the French nuclear sector. Her so-called betrayal marks her as an enemy of government ministers and industry leaders. As a head union representative, Maureen fights to save the livelihoods of more than 50,000 workers.

To mark the 50th anniversary of the end of Ziggy Stardust, a 4K restoration of D.A. Pennebaker's celebrated concert film Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars screens with previously unseen footage.