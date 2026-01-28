Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

College student Lucy Pinborough flies home to Hawaii with best friend Kate and rival Hannah. She is reunited with her father Adam, a celebrated deaf author, her younger sister Erin and the household’s other resident: Ben. The highly intelligent chimpanzee was taught to communicate by Adam’s late wife, a linguistic professor. A mongoose carrying rabies bites Ben and the animal goes on a crazed rampage.

Comedy Of The Week

Alex Novak and wife Tess are in the early stages of separation, sensitively navigating the end of their marriage while caring for the mental wellbeing of their young sons, Felix and Jude. Unable to afford the cover charge at his local drinking den, Alex impetuously puts his name down to perform at the Comedy Cellar’s open mic night. He talks about his failed marriage and the audience responds warmly. As he builds in confidence and performs more regularly, Alex gravitates back towards Tess.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Film critic Jean-Luc Godard yearns to work behind the camera and he approaches producer Georges de Beauregard to support his debut feature, co-written by good friend Francois Truffaut. Once his ambitious crime drama has the green light, Godard woos American movie star Jean Seberg for the female lead opposite Jean-Paul Belmondo. When the film goes into production, Godard improvises scenes to Seberg’s mounting frustration, convinced about his vision for the film.

Also Released This Week...

Channel 6 weatherman Chris Masterman drives his corvette and hits a kangaroo, unintentionally orphaning a baby joey nestled in the mother's pouch. Twelve-year-old Indigenous Australian girl Charlie takes advantage of the situation to help Chris care for the joey.

Sound recordist Darcy and musician wife Daphne live in quiet isolation in the Welsh countryside. He strays into the middle of a fairy circle of mushrooms in the woods and momentarily loses consciousness. Darcy returns home and a mysterious stranger arrives at the front door.

Planning & Strategy Department savant Linda Liddle is denied the promotion she was promised. New CEO Bradley Preston repeatedly bullies and belittles Linda but she has the last laugh when the company's private jet crashes and his fate rests in the hands of the only other survivor: Linda.

Michael Mason is a former asset of a clandestine British government operation called the Black Kites, who lives off-grid in a lighthouse in the Outer Hebrides. Every week, a young girl named Jessie and her uncle travel by boat to Michael's windswept home to drop off supplies.